Missey and Greg Smith of Overland Park, Kan., discuss the U.S. House’s failure to pass the Kelsey Smith Act, a bill named after their daughter who was abducted and murdered in 2007. The couple traveled to Washington, D.C., for the May 23 vote, thinking it would be the culmination of an almost decade-long quest to get the bill passed. The legislation would require cell phone companies to quickly provide the location of a wireless phone if police think the phone’s owner is in serious danger.