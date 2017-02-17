Johnson County school notes

Contest winners
A team of students from Lakewood Middle School in Overland Park recently received the Best in State award in the Verizon Innovative Learning App Challenge for their “Positext” app idea. The app would analyze text messages to help eliminate misinterpreted messages.
The Verizon Foundation awarded the school $5,000 plus tablets for each participating student.
Olathe elementary recognized
Forest View Elementary in the Olathe Public Schools distric t joined the ranks of more than 150 schools across the U.S. that have successfully implemented the Leader in Me methods.
The Franklin Co. recently named Forest View a “Leader in Me Lighthouse School,” a whole-school transformation program that teaches students life and leadership skills. The Leader in Me process includes a set of methods that include goal setting, data tracking and student-led conferences.
Olathe teacher achieves National Board Certification
An Olathe South High School math teacher is now one of 408 educators across the state of Kansas to hold National Board Certification.
Deborah Abernathy earned the status by participating in the 2015-16 certification process. The National Board of Professional Teaching Standards grants the credential to educators in 25 certificate areas. The process, which can take up to three years, gauges an educator’s teaching skills.
Abernathy holds certification in mathematics/adolescence and young adulthood.
Air Force Academy accepts Olathe North senior
Olathe North High School senior Annelise Holland was accepted in December to the United States Air Force Academy’s Class of 2021.
Holland is one of 1,200 people accepted among 9,700 applicants.
Holland participates in cross country and soccer at Olathe North. She also participates in the Spanish National Honor Society.
By Traci Badalucco/Special to The Star
