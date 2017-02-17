Donors provide $300,000 to K-State engineering program

Kansas State University has received two donations valued at $300,000 for its College of Engineering.
The university was given a $200,000 gift on Wednesday from the Sunderland Foundation in Overland Park. The gift supports the engineering college’s Academic Success Center.
“By supporting the Academic Success Center, we hope to support those students who have chosen engineering as their career and help them reach their goals as students at K-State,” said Kent Sunderland, president of the Sunderland Foundation.
In addition, Textron Aviation has pledged $100,000 to support the school’s engineering program. With the gift, the company bestowed its name upon the Textron Aviation Women in Engineering Conference Room in the Academic Success Center.
The Star
