Neil Simons’ ‘Lost in Yonkers’ comes to Jewish Community Center

Irene Blend has a new challenge — she has to play mean.
The Leawood woman and stage veteran is portraying Grandma Kurnitz in “Lost in Yonkers,” which opens at 7:30 p.m. tonight in White Theatre at the Jewish Community Center.
“At my age I’m used to playing mom and grandma parts,” Blend said. “But I’ve always been a sweet, loving grandma who dotes on her grandkids. Not this time.”
As Blend sees it, Grandma Kurnitz is a “stern, cold-hearted, old woman who had a harsh upbringing as a child in Germany and didn’t change when she came to the United States. She is blunt, unfeeling and critical of her teenage grandchildren, Arty and Jay. They’re afraid of her instead of loving her.”
“The boys feel unwanted,” she added. “She was even reluctant to let them move in when their mother died and their father took a job as a traveling salesman to pay off the medical bills.”
Blend has been performing more than 25 years. “I like to stay busy. It makes me feel younger and keeps me out of trouble,” she said with a laugh.
“Lost in Yonkers” is a Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning play by Neil Simon,
Arty is played by Andrew Stout, 15, a freshman at Olathe Northwest. “I decided to audition because some of my friends have been in shows at White Theatre and liked it,” Stout said. “I’m glad I did. It’s fun being Arty. He’s energetic and keeps things moving.”
Stout is active in community and professional theatre including Kansas City Repertory Theatre, Coterie Theatre, Starlight, Barn Players and Musical Theatre Kansas City.
Luke Knopke, 16, a sophomore at Shawnee Mission East, portrays Arty’s older brother, Jay. “I’m excited about being in a play at White Theatre. It’s been a good experience. I like playing Jay. He’s mature beyond his years because of their mother’s death and his father being away. He looks after Arty.”
Laura Schwartz, of Mission, plays Bella Kurnitz, the boys’ 35-year-old aunt who also lives in the house. Bella is somewhat mentally challenged but she’s loving and protective of her nephews, Arty and Jay. “It’s a great role, a mixture of comedy and drama” Schwartz said. “I haven’t seen the play but I did see the movie.”
Schwartz has been involved in theater most of her life, including “Dancing at Lughnasa” last year in White Theatre.
Louie, the boys’ flamboyant uncle who has an underlying dark side, is portrayed by Joshua Gleeson. Louie is a bagman for the mob and is hiding out because he owes the mob money he doesn’t have.
Gleeson has lived in Kansas City since 2000. He moved here to attend Avila College, majoring in performing arts and theatre design technology.
“I designed and built the set we’re using in “Lost in Yonkers,” he said. His next show, “Fahrenheit 451,” also is in White Theatre starting in March 25.
Eddie, the boys’ father, is played by Don Leonard, of Olathe. Like everyone in the Kurnitz family Eddie is a nervous wreck when he’s around Grandma Kurnitz. Gert, grandma’s daughter, has a breathing disorder as a result of the trauma brought on by living in the Kurnitz household. Meghann Deveroux, of Shawnee, portrays Gert.
“Lost in New York” is directed by Robert Stewart who recently moved to the Kansas City area after 20 years of performing and directing in theaters on the West Coast. “Lost in Yonkers” is the second show he’s directed since he’s been here. The first was “No Sex Please, We’re British” at the Olathe Civic Theatre.
The run
“Lost in Yonkers” runs tonight and Feb. 16 and 18 at 7:30 p.m., and at 2 p.m. this Sunday and Feb. 19 in White Theatre at the Jewish Community Center, 5801 W. 115th St. in Overland Park.
For more information or tickets: 913-327-8054.
