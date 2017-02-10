Neil Simons’ ‘Lost in Yonkers’ comes to Jewish Community Center

1:56 Here's a closer look at Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline Pause

2:07 Somali refugees finally arrive at new home in Kansas City

0:42 Working for a minimum wage ordinance

1:29 Taps at the Tower commemorates start of World War I

1:46 Watch as Veterans Community Project workers build tiny houses in KC

1:19 Kansas City faces possible snow drought

0:49 What to pack in your winter vehicle safety kit

2:09 Tires 101: Be prepared for winter weather

3:09 This stained-glass window will be the centerpiece for Resurrection Church's new sanctuary