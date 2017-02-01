School notes: Olathe student honored; Shawnee Mission high schoolers recognized; and more

Olathe student wins artwork contest
A Black Bob Elementary student’s art skills gained her national attention in a contest that highlights through art the daily experience of riding a school bus.
Fourth-grader Ruth Brooks won the First Student art contest for her “Happiness Starts with Yellow,” piece which depicts a yellow school bus surrounded by an array of colors.
First Student, a nationwide school transportation provider for 1,200 school districts in 39 states, awarded Black Bob Elementary $1,000 to use for school supplies. Brooks’ piece will also be displayed in “District Administration” magazine, a publication for public school educators.
Shawnee Mission honors
Olivia Mark, a senior at Shawnee Mission South, and Erin Smith, a junior at Shawnee Mission West, have been honored by the National Center for Women and Technology. Students are selected based on their aptitude and aspirations in technology and computing, leadership ability, academic history, and plans for post-secondary education.
Mark serves as a coding mentor and has started a business, Olivia Mark Web Development.
Smith is the creator of FacePrint, a telemedicine system to assist in the diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease.
▪ Molly Born, a junior at Shawnee Mission Northwest, was recently named the Gatorade Kansas Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year.
December 2016 Park University graduates
Park University recently announced its December 2016 graduates. Many Johnson County students were among the 462 students who participated.
Master of Arts in Communication and Leadership: Najla Alkhalifa, of Overland Park
Master of Business Administration: Gregory Michael Bortnick, of Prairie Village, Finance; Janice C. Chan, of Overland Park, Finance; Sherzodbek Shuhratbek Ibragimov, of Overland Park, Finance and Management Information Systems; Aminadou Ouattara, of Overland Park, Finance.
Master of Education: Bryony Jane Ford, of Lenexa, Language and Literature/Literacy Education – Special Reading.
Master of Healthcare Administration: Dustin J. Hahn, of Westwood; Jacob Hunt, of Roeland Park; Michael C. Jones, of Overland Park; Dorcas Gakii Kariuki, of Olathe; LaToya N. Parker ,of Lenexa.
Graduate Certificate: Kirby Judith Appollis, of Overland Park, Business and Government Leadership.
Bachelor of Science: Shagan M. Abdulateef, of Olathe, Information and Computer Science/Software Engineering; Johnathan Ryan Cox, of Olathe, Information and Computer Science/Computer Science, and Information and Computer Science/Software Engineering; Amanda T. Davidson, of Shawnee, Business Administration/Human Resources; Nikabou Biteme Innocent Djeteli, of Overland Park, Information and Computer Science/Computer Science; Nicholas S. Hidaka, of Kansas City (attended Shawnee Mission West High School), Management; Crystal Marie Hill, of Lenexa, Geography; Rebecca Lynn Hougland, of Kansas City (attended Shawnee Mission South High School), Management/Marketing; Ryan Edward Jordan,of Kansas City (attended Bishop Miege High School), Business Administration/Marketing; Ramendra Shrestha, of Overland Park, Business Administration/Management; Brian Patrick Thomas, of Overland Park, Management; Ansu F. Williams ,of Olathe, Management/Computer Information Systems.
Associate of Science: Jeffrey Brockett Tudhope, of Prairie Village, Management; Kim Vineyard, of Overland Park, Management.
Undergraduate certificate: William H. Brooks III, of Shawnee, Computer Networking.
Olathe East choir wins radio contest
Olathe East High School Madrigal choir students stole the show recently for their rendition of the Christmas tune, “Mary, Did You Know?” The group won $5,000 after entering 99.7 The Point’s Christmas Choir Competition.
The contest included a panel of judges who voted on the entries. For its final decision, the choir students performed live for the radio station’s video team. Among the finalists were Liberty North High School, Oak Park High School and Fort Osage High School.
Compiled by Traci Badalucco, Special to The Star
Submit items
Please e-mail your school news to Steve Rosen, at srosen@kcstar.com. Include a name and telephone number for verification.
Comments