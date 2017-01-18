Merriam council member steps down

Longtime Merriam resident Jim Wymer has resigned as Ward 2 councilman because of health reasons.
Wymer’s resignation was announced at the city council meeting on Jan. 9.
Wymer, 73, served on the council from 2001 to 2005, then was elected to the council again on 2013.
He has lived in Merriam for more than 70 years, said Andy Graham, a spokesman for the city. “He’s Mr. Merriam,” Graham said. “He’s put in a lot of time in public service here.”
Wymer, who owned a decorative concrete business, said health issues prompted him to step down.
“I’ve seen a lot of things change, hopefully a lot of good things,” Wymer said.
The city has begun the public process of finding a replacement to fill Wymer’s seat for the final year of his term. Applicants have until Feb. 8 to submit a letter of interest and qualifications to the Merriam city clerk.
The council will then conduct a public interview process. Depending on the total number of candidates, the council will ultimately narrow the number down to two before taking a final vote on the successor.
The Ward 2 position is up for election on Nov. 7.
