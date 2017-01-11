Shawnee Mission changing Thursday high school schedule starting Feb. 9

The Shawnee Mission School District will implement a “late start” Thursdays schedule starting Feb. 9 at all five district high schools.
Students will start classes on Thursdays at 8:50 a.m.,instead of the regular 7:40 a.m. start time. The later starts continue each Thursday until otherwise changed by the district. Classes end at 2:40 p.m.
The change will allow more time for teachers to participate in professional learning and leadership opportunities, the district said.
Students who arrive before the first class on Thursdays will be able to go to the cafeteria for breakfast, an assigned quiet study room area, a test center to make up tests, or an area designed for collaborative projects and assignments, the district said.
Teachers will not be available during this early morning time, although school staff will monitor the designated sections of the building, the district said.
