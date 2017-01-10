Give us some sugar: Share your proposal stories with us

The Star has a proposal for you:
In honor of Valentine’s Day, we’d like to share your romantic stories. Specifically, we’d like to know how you popped the question to your partner. We’re looking for simple, sweet and original stories. It could be that you proposed on a ski lift, or in that special spot where you first met. We’ve heard wonderful stories of couples who became engaged before a military deployment, or who made the decision to marry in the face of a life crisis.
We’re also hoping to hear a few funny tales. Did she chew up the slip of paper with the words “Marry Me” you had the chef tuck in the chocolate cake? Did she initiate the surprise by dropping to one knee and proposing to you? Perhaps you trained your dog to deliver the engagement ring to your sweetie.
Email your stories to Maria Martin at mmartin@kcstar.com by Jan. 27. If possible, include a photo (this could be of the proposal, your wedding day, or simply a special picture of the two of you). Include your name, your story and your contact information (not for publication).
