KCP&L warns customers of phone scam

Kansas City Power & Light Co. is warning customers of a phone scam involving someone posing as a utility company employee and demanding immediate payment on utility bills.
The utility company said the scam typically increases around the holidays and into the new year.
KCP&L said the imposter typically calls customers of a past-due bill and demands immediate payment to avoid service disconnections. In some cases, KCP&L said, the scam artist requests that the customer purchase a money gram or gift card to pay their bill.
If the customer does not make immediate payment or does not answer, the caller leaves a return phone number for customers to call back to arrange payment, the company said.
KCP&L said customers who have questions about the legitimacy of a bill, phone call or email regarding their utility bill should not provide any personal or banking information. Instead, they should call the utility’s customer contact center at 816-471-5275 or 888-471-5275.
The utility also recommended the following safety tips:
▪ Never give credit card, debit card, Social Security or other personal account information to anyone who comes to your home, calls, or sends texts or emails requesting information on your account.
▪ Be suspicious if you receive an email regarding your bill if you have not requested online communications from KCP&L.
▪ Customers who use the company’s online bill payment system should always make payments directly through kcpl.com.
Comments