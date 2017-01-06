Squeezed into a tiny house, and happier for it

There’s nothing like tight quarters for getting to know folks.
Trying to sleep shoulder-to-shoulder with three buddies in a four-man tent when we were teenagers, for instance, taught us all that we were all not only much stinkier than any of us had thought, but a little crueler, too.
But often what you learn is worth the discomfort of being cramped.
Thanks to regular overnights with too many relatives in far too small of a house, I got an early appreciation for classic rock and British comedy.
What my mom’s parents lacked in fortune they made up in children. That meant that when all my aunts, uncles and cousins got together to visit them, we were easily three dozen people swarming a home of less than 900 square feet. With a steady crowd of us pouring in and out all day, it was the clown car of houses.
The real marvel, though, started when the sleeping bags came out.
People throw around the description “packed like sardines” pretty easily. But jostling that many people for a body’s share of that little floor space gives you a new understanding of how those poor fish might feel.
Once you’ve nudged all your rivals off your patch of the living room, you’re not giving it up for anything. Not even if your youngest uncles switch on their bedtime entertainment when you’re trying to sleep.
So we little ones put up with Santana and the Rolling Stones many nights while we dozed off, until eventually one morning we woke up with a taste for something better than Rick Springfield and Andy Gibb.
The charms of British comedy were easier to grasp. Between the tomfoolery and titillation, the Benny Hill Show had something to hook every boy who was squeezed into that little room.
A very brief attempt to share the show with my own boys many years later reminded me why it was broadcast late enough at night that all the adults responsible enough to have banned it in front of the kids were sound asleep. But it loosened the ground for me so appreciation for other original comedy could grow — the Monty Python gang, Mel Brooks, Woody Allen — which I think absolves my uncles for letting me watch it at such a tender age.
I don’t think I’d have formed the extra bond of shared tastes in entertainment with my uncles if my grandparents’ house was big enough for everyone to segregate ourselves by age. We’d have had little ones shooting asteroids on the Atari set in one room, teenagers rocking out in another and old folks retelling family stories somewhere else.
Instead that tiny house only had room for one pot of entertainment to which everyone contributed and from which we all drank.
Now my wife and I are raising a family in our own tiny house.
I can’t imagine finding sleeping space for all the family my grandparents opened their doors to. Just the four of us here are already on top of each other all the time, turning sideways to pass in the halls and putting feet in faces when we stretch out on the couch.
People used to ask when we were going to pack up for a reasonably sized home, but I like how we’re all shoved together in this one.
There’s only space for one TV, so I hear my kids talking to the friends they play video games with and the boys end up watching black-and-white movies they never would have chosen. With just one speaker for music, now I’m the one who’s getting kids into Santana. And despite my grumbling, they’re even starting to turn me on to their bands.
We need our lively neighborhood and wide open spaces where we can get out and do our own things sometimes. But when the sun sets we’re lucky to have just these tight quarters to pile into.
