Critter Christmas: Readers share their pet photos

Our holidays are havoc with our dogs and cats to blame
And other pets we have as well; they think it’s all a game.
’Cause someone’s shredded wrapping of the packages that sat;
And we’ll assume the culprit lurks (mostly likely, yes, the cat).
And someone swiped the cookies that awaited Santa’s visit;
The dog now wears that guilty look (it may be gas; which is it?)
We see the muddy pawprints on the floor that someone tracked;
The stockings by the chimney have been clawed and torn — attacked!
Our other pets — say, tortoises, or maybe even rats —
Are bound to join the festive fray with dogs and with the cats.
But soulful eyes that gaze at us are sure to make amends;
For what would be our holidays without our furry friends?
It wouldn’t be too festive if our pets were thus omitted;
So please enjoy these photos that our readers have submitted!
