Joco 913

December 20, 2016 12:00 PM

Critter Christmas: Readers share their pet photos

Our holidays are havoc with our dogs and cats to blame

And other pets we have as well; they think it’s all a game.

’Cause someone’s shredded wrapping of the packages that sat;

And we’ll assume the culprit lurks (mostly likely, yes, the cat).

And someone swiped the cookies that awaited Santa’s visit;

The dog now wears that guilty look (it may be gas; which is it?)

We see the muddy pawprints on the floor that someone tracked;

The stockings by the chimney have been clawed and torn — attacked!

Our other pets — say, tortoises, or maybe even rats —

Are bound to join the festive fray with dogs and with the cats.

But soulful eyes that gaze at us are sure to make amends;

For what would be our holidays without our furry friends?

It wouldn’t be too festive if our pets were thus omitted;

So please enjoy these photos that our readers have submitted!

Don Munday, dmunday@kcstar.com

Related content

Joco 913

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Basement fire damages Merriam house

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos