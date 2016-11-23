Busy stretch of 63rd Street through Mission Hills reopens

Good news for motorists, joggers, bikers and walkers — the detour signs have finally come down along a busy stretch of 63rd Street in Mission Hills.
The east-west section of 63rd Street, from about State Line Road to Mission Road, reopened last Friday after being closed since January for bridge replacement and road repavement work. The work was supposed to have been completed by early November, but late project changes pushed back the reopening date.
While 63rd is now accessible, the project is not completely finished. The sidewalk on the bridge remains closed until the stone work on the structure is completed, according to information posted on the Mission Hills website.
In addition, beginning next Monday traffic on the bridge that spans Brush Creek will be reduced to one lane for at least two weeks because of the stone work, the city said.
The city said that the west-bound lane over the bridge will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays to complete the work on the north side of the bridge. Once finished, workers will move to the south side of the bridge and the east-bound lane will be closed.
“We anticipate having all stonework along the roadway completed and the sidewalk open prior to Christmas,” the city said.
A stretch of Indian Lane will be open through Thanksgiving weekend, but will then be closed until February because of work on the creek. After this weekend, the road will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. next Monday, the city said.
The city said Indian Lane could be temporarily reopened from from Christmas Eve until Jan. 2, depending on progress on the project. It would then close again at 7 a.m. on Jan. 2.
