Sherwood’s Nick Miles selected to All-Crossroads Conference first team

Sherwood senior Nick Miles was recently selected to the first team in voting by the Crossroads Conference’s coaches for the postseason all-conference boys’ basketball team.
Miles, a 5-foot-9 guard, averaged about 24 points per game this season for the Marksmen, who finished 15-10 after losing in the semifinals of the Class 3, District 13 tournament.
Miles became Sherwood’s all-time scoring leader in January when he surpassed the record held by Travis Salmon since 1991 (1,861 points ). Miles finished his high school career with more than 2,000 points.
Summit Christian Academy’s Preston Kliewer was selected the Crossroads Conference’s boys basketball player of the year.
Never miss a local story.
Kliewer, a 5-foot-11 senior guard, averaged 22 points, five assists and three steals per game during the Eagles’ 15-10 season. He was also a first-team Class 3, District 14 selection.
Maranatha Christian Academy’s Jonathan Jackson, University Academy’s Chris Lee, Barstow’s Rigley Nuss, and Van Horn’s Terrion Seddens joined Miles and Kliewer on the Crossroads Conference’s first team.
Summit Christian’s Raef Gerdes was chosen for the all-conference second team. Gerdes, a 6-6 senior guard/forward, averaged 15 points and five rebounds a game and also made the all-district second team.
The other Crossroads Conference second-team selections were University Academy’s Michael Paul-Lang, Kansas City Christian’s Brandon Engel, Maranatha Academy’s Jax Holland, Barstow’s Jonah Horn and Heritage Christian Academy’s Thomas Lipscomb.
SCA’s girls — who finished 17-10 and reached the Class 3, District 14 final — had three players receive all-conference honors.
Junior Sophie Schooley made the All-Crossroads first team, sophomore Riley Painter was selected to the second team and senior Abby Nelson was an honorable mention.
Schooley and Painter both made first-team all-district. Senior Kaylee Lunn made second-team all-district and senior Payton Sprouse was honorable mention all-district.
Comments