Roosters place three on MRVC West all-conference boys teams

Three members of the Pleasant Hill boys’ basketball team were recognized on the Missouri River Valley Conference West’s all-conference teams.
Senior Cole Ederer made the first team for the Roosters, while junior Mazen Jackson and senior Michael Wright made the second team.
Harrisonville was represented by senior Ryan Byrd on the first team, while Kurt Poisal, another Wildcat senior, was an honorable mention selection.
Oak Grove senior Jaxon Althaus, Grain Valley senior Andru Garrett, and Excelsior Springs senior Peyton Soria joined Ederer and Byrd on the first team.
Other second-team All-MRVC selections were Ethan Macoubrie, senior, Grain Valley; Dylon Pfeifer, senior, Oak Grove; Tate Collum, senior, Grain Valley; and Trey Bryant, junior, Oak Grove.
Honorable mention selections included Will Fox, junior, Odessa; Kenton Wilhoit, senior, Oak Grove; Cade Adams, sophomore, Odessa; Landon Seely senior, Excelsior Springs; and Josh Kilpatrick, sophomore, Grain Valley.
Harrisonville and Pleasant Hill both had three players receive girls’ all-conference recognition.
Junior Bailey Kliewer was a first-team pick for the Wildcats, while junior Brecken Moreland and sophomore Ali Knox both made honorable mention.
Chicks senior Callie Miller also made the first team, while senior Chesnea Philipsheck was on the second team and senior Tabby Graham was an honorable mention.
The girls’ all-conference first team also included senior Kinly Grubb and sophomore Alyssa Morris, both of Odessa, along with Excelsior Springs senior Jose Rimmer.
Other second-team picks were Emily Heldenbrand, junior, Oak Grove; Kendra Sibert, junior, and Maddi Knust, senior, Grain Valley; and Laura Empson, senior, Odessa.
Additional honorable mention were Tatum Dunham, senior, and Lilli Weir, junior, Oak Grove; Corryn Steinbeck, senior, Odessa; and Keely Hill, sophomore, Grain Valley.
