Ray-Pec’s Martinez selected to Suburban Gold all-conference team

Raymore-Peculiar senior Shelby Martinez was selected to the 10-member Suburban Gold all-conference girls basketball team after the regular season.
Martinez, a 6-foot senior center, started all 25 of the Panthers’ games this season, averaging 27 minutes per game. She also contributed 12.5 points and 8.6 rebounds per game, while making 50.2 percent of her shots from the field.
Ray-Pec finished 12-13 overall and 4-8 in conference play.
League co-champion Lee’s Summit North had the most players selected with three: Aiyana Johnson, a 6-foot-3 senior forward, Tiana Gipson, a 5-2 senior guard, and Anija Frazier, a 5-9 junior guard.
Johnson, who will join sisters Imani and Aaliyah Johnson next season at Stephen F. Austin, averaged 18.4 points and 9.1 rebounds a game to lead the Broncos, who went 21-6 and advanced to the Class 5 state quarterfinals. Gipson, who transferred from O’Hara, averaged 12.5 points and Frazier averaged 7.1 points.
Lee’s Summit West, which tied North for the league championship, placed two on the all-conference team. Sydnee Kemp, a 5-5 junior guard, averaged 13 points and six assists a game for the Titans. Kenzie Beeler, a 5-1 senior guard, averaged 7 points and made 45 three-pointers.
Lee’s Summit was represented by Claire Lock, a 5-8 senior guard who averaged 16 points and five rebounds a game. Lock who played only 13 games her senior year due to illness and injury, has signed to play basketball at UMKC.
Also making the all-conference team were Aliyah Bello, 5-8 sophomore guard, Blue Springs; Kaylee Connors, 5-5 senior guard, Blue Springs South; and Taiya Shelby, 5-7 senior guard, Park Hill.
