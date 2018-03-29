Filer family’s final Birthday Party for CMH raises more than $11,000

The Filer family concluded a decade of support for Children’s Mercy Hospital with the 10th and final Birthday Party for CMH, honoring the life of the late Cade Filer, on March 10 at the Harrisonville Community Center.
The event — which was free to local families and featured child-friendly themes including trains, dinosaurs, super heroes, cars, nursery rhymes, and zoo — raised more than $11,000.
Harrisonville High School National Honor Society members volunteered to run the games, while the Cass Career Center Future Farmers of America chapter hosted a petting zoo for the party-goers. In addition, the Harrisonville Rotary Club provided train rides and local balloon artist Jenny Wagoner made balloon creations for the kids.
The Harrisonville Police Department partnered with the Cass Career Center Criminal Justice/CSI program to provide Identi-Kid fingerprinting. The Harrisonville High School art club created a photo area for family photos. The cakes were provided by Julie Hicks and the HHS Foods 2 classes; Sonic donated the ice cream; and Nicole Dahman, Greta Riffle, and Cindy Cohee provided cookies.
During the event, guests had the chance to learn more about the programs and services offered by hospital, specifically the Child Life program. Child Life’s purpose is to help the children who are spending time at CMH continue to be children. Child Life also provides education for both the child and family to help them feel more at ease with medical procedures.
The party has supported the Child Life program throughout its existence.
The Filer family pledged and raised $25,000 in 2013 and 2014, which led to the dedication of a room on the Hematology/Oncology floor in their son, Cade’s honor. They created the Cade Filer Endowed Fund for Child Life in Hematology/Oncology in 2015, which provides ongoing support for the Child Life Department on the cancer floor of the hospital.
Harrisonville brush drop-off next weekend
Harrisonville will host a brush drop-off, rain or shine, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 6-7 for residents who live within city limits.
To access the drop-off location, please follow signs from the pool in the City Park at Bradley and Ash Street. City crews will be available to assist resident with unloading trailers.
All limbs should be less than 10 inches in diameter and yard waste will not be accepted.
Contractors may not use the service and residents should be prepared to show proof of residency, such as a utility bill, to participate in the drop-off.
Garden City adds U-Haul affiliate
Poisal Rental Properties in Garden City has become a U-Haul neighborhood dealer and will begin to rent trucks, trailers, twoing equipment, moving supplies and other services under the U-Haul brand.
o reserve U-Haul products through Poisal Rental Properties, call (816) 773-7017 or visit https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Garden-City-MO-64747/020659. The location also will support the new U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 app, but normal business hours will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
