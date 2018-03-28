Sheriff’s crime report: Shooting in Creighton sends a man to the hospital

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office crime report details incidents from March 12-18 in Cass County.
Belton
03/19/18 00:36 SB49/155TH ST, BELTON
On March 19 at approximately 0036 hours, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on the on ramp to south bound Interstate 49. While conducting my stop, it was found one white male had active warrants out of Raymore. He was arrested and transported to Raymore PD.
03/20/18 14:02 195TH ST, BELTON
On March 20 at approximately 1407, a deputy made phone contact with a man who stated that someone had accessed his property and turned on his exterior faucet more than two months ago. That led to a water bill that exceeded $8,300.00 No suspect has been identified at this time.
03/22/18 10:20 PROSPECT AVE, BELTON
On March 22 at approximately 1037 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 20200 block of South Prospect Avenue in reference to a report of stealing. A male subject stated someone had stolen multiple items from his residence and outbuildings. The investigation revealed the incident to be a civil matter at this time.
Cleveland
03/25/18 12:32 233RD ST/STATE LINE, CLEVELAND
On March 25 at approximately 1232 hours, a deputy attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on State Line Road, near 233rd Street on a silver Pontiac for traffic violations. A pursuit ensued, which ended in Miami County, Kan. A suspect was identified.
Creighton
03/20/18 10:23 MISSOURI N/CHANDLER, CREIGHTON
On March 20 at approximately 1026 hours, a deputy was dispatched to a shooting on Missouri N and Chandler. Upon arrival, we discovered a male subject had been shot. He was transported to Research Main. A suspect has been identified.
Drexel
03/21/18 20:27 323RD ST, DREXEL
On March 21 at approximately 2047, a deputy responded to the 11200 block of East 323rd Street in reference to a violation of an order of protection. En route, a suspect in the area was taken into custody and was determined to have been at the address of the protected subject.
East Lynne
03/21/18 22:14 245TH ST, EAST LYNNE
On March 21 at approximately 2243 hours, a deputy responded to a report of a vehicle theft in the 28100 block of East 245th Street. Two subjects were later apprehended in the stolen car with the help of Belton police.
Garden City
03/19/18 01:18 OLD 7 HWY, GARDEN CITY
On March 19 at approximately 0121 hours, a deputy was dispatched to a disturbance in the 800 block of Old Missouri 7. While en route dispatch advised the reporting party had been hit in the head with a pistol, his apartment was ransacked, and his mother’s car had been stolen.
03/24/18 05:56 8TH ST, GARDEN CITY
On March 24, a deputy was dispatcher to the initial block of 8th Street for a reported theft from a vehicle. A female subject stated her vehicle had been broken into and several items were stolen. No suspect has been identified.
03/24/18 09:41 ORCHID ST, GARDEN CITY
On March 24 at approximately 0959 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 1100 block of Orchid Street for a reported theft. A female subject stated someone stole keys from inside her vehicles. No suspect has been identified.
03/24/18 10:15 308TH ST/MISSOURI F, GARDEN CITY
On March 24 at approximately 1027 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 30800 block of South Missouri F in reference to a burglary. A male subject stated his shop building was burglarized. No suspect has been identified.
03/24/18 17:53 MISSOURI N, GARDEN CITY
On March 24 at approximately 1805 hours, a deputy made telephone contact with a male subject who stated he had some tools stolen from his outbuilding. No suspects were identified.
Grandview
03/19/18 23:26 DR GREAVES RD, GRANDVIEW
On March 19 at 2329 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 4300 block of Dr. Greaves Road in Grandview in reference to providing K-9 assistance to the Grandview Police Department, who were on the scene of an intrusion alarm. K-9 Champ conducted a building search, but the business was found to be unoccupied.
Harrisonville
03/20/18 09:37 MECHANIC ST, HARRISONVILLE
On March 20, a deputy conducted a vehicle check on a red Dodge Ram in the parking lot of the Cass County Justice Center. The driver and passenger were arrested for possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.
03/20/18 21:33 KING ARTHUR/LOCUST, HARRISONVILLE
On March 20 at 2133 hours, a deputy responded to the area of Locust Street and King Arthur in reference to providing K-9 assistance to the Harrisonville Police Department during the pursuit of a maroon Subaru. K-9 Champ alerted to the odor of narcotics in the vehicle and drug paraphernalia was located during a probable cause search.
03/21/18 13:22 307TH ST/INTERSTATE 49, HARRISONVILLE
On March 21 at approximately 1319 hours, a deputy conducted a vehicle stop at 307th Street and the entrance ramp to Interstate 49 in reference to a suspicious vehicle. During the stop, a female subject was located hiding in the back seat. A computer check revealed her to have multiple active felony warrants. The female subject was taken into custody and transported to Cass County Jail.
03/23/18 10:23 MECHANIC ST, HARRISONVILLE
On March 23, a deputy made contact with a male subject in the lobby of the Cass County Sheriff's Office who reported that his identity had been stolen. A suspect has not been identified.
03/23/18 11:31 SW OUTER RD/307TH ST, HARRISONVILLE
On March 23 at approximately 1131 hours, a deputy conducted a vehicle stop of a blue Buick Rendezvous in the area of 307th Street and Southwest Outer Road. Upon attempting to take a wanted fugitive into custody, a vehicle pursuit ensued. Two subjects were arrested for multiple felony charges involving narcotics, resisting arrest, and stealing a motor vehicle.
03/23/18 15:02 PYRO CITY FIREWORKS, HARRISONVILLE
On March 23 at approximately 1515 hours, a deputy was dispatched for a missing person report.
Peculiar
03/22/18 09:39 250TH ST, PECULIAR
On March 22 at approximately 0952 hours, a deputy responded to the 12300 block of East 250th Street in reference to a burglary in progress. A male subject stated he interrupted a burglary at his residence. The suspect fled the scene, but Peculiar police initiated a vehicle pursuit with the suspect vehicle a short time later and one suspect was taken into custody.
03/23/18 13:25 261ST ST, PECULIAR
On March 23 at approximately 1328 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 10800 block of East 261 Street in reference to a stolen vehicle. No suspect has been identified.
03/24/18 00:21 SB 49/PECULIAR WAY, PECULIAR
On March 24 at 0021 minutes, a deputy attempted to stop a gray 1997 Nissan Maxima for an equipment violation. The vehicle fled and a pursuit ensued. The suspect vehicle came to a stop north of the Archie city limits after hitting a spike strip and the white male driver was taken into custody.
Pleasant Hill
03/22/18 19:13 179TH ST, PLEASANT HILL
On March 22 at approximately 1942 hours, a deputy responded to a trespassing in the 33200 block of East 179th Street. A male subject stated three suspects, who were later located by the Pleasant Hill police in town, had been on his property without permission. A suspect was issued a summons for trespassing.
03/23/18 01:26 JOHNSON RD, PLEASANT HILL
On March 23 at approximately 0127 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 20200 block of South Johnson Road in reference to a disturbance in progress. During the investigation, a male subject stated that he had been assaulted by another male subject. A suspect was identified and placed in custody in this incident.
03/23/18 19:27 PURVIS RD, PLEASANT HILL
On March 23 at 1928 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 20400 block of South Purvis Road in reference to a disturbance. A male subject advised he was assaulted and a suspect has been identified.
03/24/18 00:55 MERLE RD, PLEASANT HILL
On March 24 at approximately 0125 hours, a deputy made contact with a female subject in the initial block of Merle Road in reference to an assault and property damage. A suspect has been identified.
03/24/18 08:33 MERLE RD, PLEASANT HILL
On March 24 at approximately 0834 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the initial block of Merle Road in reference to domestic assault. Information was gathered from a female subject and a suspect has been identified in this case.
Raymore
03/20/18 00:34 FOXWOOD DR, RAYMORE
On March 20 at 0034 hours, a deputy conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of Walmart on a white 2004 Chevrolet 1500 for failure to display a front license plate. The white male driver was cited for driving while revoked and placed under arrest for two active warrants out of Grandview, each for failing to appear on the charge of driving while revoked.
03/21/18 02:02 FARVIEW RD, RAYMORE
On March 21 at 0216 hours, a deputy arrived at responded to the 1400 block of Farview Road, where a homeowner reported interrupting a burglary in progress from a shed on his property. The male subject reported a mid-sized white vehicle left the scene. No suspects have been identified.
03/25/18 14:17 WARD RD, RAYMORE
On March 25 at approximately 1443 hours, a deouty responded to a call of property damage in the 1300 block of North Ward Road. A male subject said that while his dog was in his fenced backyard, it was attacked. He said that he has seen two large dogs that roam the area, but doesn't know for sure to whom they belong. The subject’s dog was in the veterinary ER for treatment.
