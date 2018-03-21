Harrisonville resident Rebekah Paxton wins Miltary Child of the Year Award

Military service has taken a lot from Rebekah Paxton after her father’s combat injuries shattered a once idyllic family life.
Whether it was the stress of watching PTSD and a traumatic brain injury forever change her father, seeing her mother struggle to adjust as anxiety and depression set in, witnessing the ravages of addiction, or being thrust too soon into the role of de facto parent to a younger brother and sister, there are plenty of moments that reduced Rebekah to tears.
Earlier this month, Rebekah again was reduced to tears — only this time they were tears of joys after she was chosen as Operation Homefront’s 2018 Military Child of the Year for the U.S. Army.
“I was completely shocked,” Rebekah said. “… There were like 15 (nominees) from the Army that I knew. Honestly, I was looking up all these kids and there was one that got into Harvard. I thought, ‘Oh my goodness, my story is completely different from a lot of the other kids.’”
She didn’t think she had a chance, but it wasn’t always that way.
Rebekah, whose family can trace its military service back to the Civil War, grew up at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, where she was born in May 2000. She’s the middle child of five siblings, including two older brothers.
The Paxton family’s lives changed in 2007 when her father, Jason, was injured by an IED in Iraq.
The family moved to Texas after he was transferred to the Army Wounded Warrior Transition Battalion at Fort Sam Houston’s Brooke Army Medical Center.
Things would never again be the same.
“My dad is definitely different,” Rebekah said. “The traumatic brain injury really changed him and he became very controlling.”
Her mother, Gina, also had mental health challenges, which led to a deteriorating home life.
“I kept the house running kind of,” Rebekah said. “I would make all the dinners and started taking my siblings to their practices and things like that. But I wasn’t able to get a license, so I was driving illegally, because my dad hid my social (security card) and my birth certificate. I had to pick up a lot of stuff.”
It all took a substantial toll, especially Jason’s bout with addiction to pain medication.
“I got a normal childhood in North Carolina before my dad’s injuries, but my two youngest siblings were raised in that with a father and mother who weren’t really there,” Rebekah said. “They didn’t get the parenting that they needed, and I definitely wasn’t enough, because I was so young and I’m still figuring out life.”
It wasn’t uncommon, Rebekah said, to find Jason passed out on the floor in the middle of the night. She’d have to struggle trying to move him to bed and occasionally missed school trying to drag her unwilling father to doctor’s appointments.
Searching for stability, Rebekah, 17, moved in with a grandmother in Oregon for her sophomore year of high school, but she moved back to Texas and reunited with her younger siblings — Joshua, 13, and Hannah, 10 — for her junior year.
Rebekah remained in Texas for the start of her senior year at Bandera High School outside San Antonio last fall, but she and Joshua wound up moving to Harrisonville in October 2017 to live with her uncle and aunt, Brad and Carrie Paxton.
Rebekah — who also has two older brother Alex, 24, and Jonathan, 21 — finished her high school diploma through a homeschool course and has enrolled in online classes through Missouri Southern State University.
All that chaos, she figured, would prevent her from winning a national award against such an accomplished group of finalists.
“I didn’t have the 4.0 GPA or captain of the cross country team,” Rebekah said. “I never got to do that. I stayed in sports and I took AP classes and did my best to keep my grades up, but I was also dealing with my whole family.”
But the committee saw through her family’s struggles.
It saw that Rebekah has remained active with The Word of Life youth despite changing homes and has volunteered more than 100 hours at the In The Light Dance Studio, working with children. She also helped babysit special-needs children twice a week.
Additionally, Rebekah’s been active with AWANA, Girls Scouts and Future Farmers of America and previously worked on school yearbook and newspaper staffs while also competing in the University Interscholastic League.
When Rebekah received the phone call saying she’d won, “I started crying actually, if I’m being honest. … I don’t even remember all that she said (during the phone call), because I was stuck in shock. I just kept saying, ‘Thank you.’”
Each of the seven winners also receives $10,000, a laptop and other donated gifts. Rebekah and the other winners also willl be recognized during a gala April 19 in Washington, D.C., where senior leaders from each branch of service will present the awards.
Rebekah’s thrilled to have a child of a wounded soldier recognized, because “no one really focuses to me on the injured soldiers and their families and what they go through,” she said. “It’s a hard topic and something most people don’t want to touch on, and I completely get that.”
Of course, those experiences also have informed Rebekah’s ambition for her life.
After spending so much time in hospitals with her dad as a child, Rebekah wants to become a neurosurgeon.
“I want to work and learn more about the brain, because there’s a lot that we don’t know,” Rebekah said. “We know so much about our bodies, but we don’t know about the brain. We just started learning about concussions and how they get worse through the years, but I experienced that firsthand with my dad. He’s not getting better and seems to be getting worse, and he’s completely changed from the dad I used to know. That’s something that’s always piqued my interest.”
Rebekah’s father, Jason, was a combat medic in the 82nd Airborne Division. He served 19 years before being medically retired and also is a cancer survivor.
