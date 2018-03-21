What’s happening in Cass County

March 24
Easter Egg Hunt
10 a.m. — Memorial Station, 602 Maurer Parkway, Belton
The Easter Bunny will make an appearance at the Belton Parks’ annual Easter Egg Hunt, which is presented by Hy-Vee. The free event includes games and face-painting. The hunt begins promptly at 11 a.m. For more information, send email to mferrari@beltonparks.org
March 26
Tween Reading Club
6:30-7:30 p.m. — Cass County Public Library, Harrisonville Branch, 400 E. Mechanic St., Harrisonville
The reading club for students in third through sixth grades, “beTWEEN the lines,” meets on the fourth Monday of each month January through April to discuss books, participate in activities, enjoy snacks, and hang out with friends. The book for March is “El Deafo.”
March 30
Community Health Screening
9-11:30 a.m. — Citizens Bank, 218 S. Second St., Drexel
Receive free blood pressure, blood oxygen and blood sugar screenings, and obtain a free total lipid profile. For most accurate results, screening participants are asked to fast for at least 12 hours prior to the screening and take medications as usual (with water only). No appointments are necessary. To learn more, contact Kacee Baldwin at 816-619-3000 or email kbaldwin@cassregional.org.
April 3
“Wills and Estate Planning” Presentation
6 p.m. — Cass County Public Library, Harrisonville Branch, 400 E. Mechanic St., Harrisonville
Attorney Danielle Scavuzzo of Signature Will & Trust LLC will make a presentation about ensuring your assets are distributed in accordance with your wishes. Free and open to the public. No registration is required. To register, call 816-884-3483 or visit casscolibrary.org.
April 6
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association Meeting
11:00 a.m. — Holmes Hall, Foxwood Springs Living Center, 1500 W. Foxwood Drive, Raymore
Cynthia Ammerman of the Cass County Historical Society will talk about interesting aspects of the county’s history. An optional lunch will be served at noon and costs $12. Call Barbara Crouse at 816-318-9767 for reservations. All current and retired federal employees as well as the public are invited.
April 24
“Homeschool Help” Presentation
6:30 p.m. — Cass County Public Library, Harrisonville Branch, 400 E. Mechanic St., Harrisonville
April Nouse, an experienced homeschool mom, will lead the presentation on using library resources to teach your children at home. Among the issues discussed are what assets the library has to supplement homeschooling, additional resources and support in the area, choosing a curriculum as well as Missouri homeschool laws. To register, call 816-884-3483 or visit casscolibrary.org.
