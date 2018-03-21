Sheriff’s crime report: Peculiar woman interrupts home burglary in progress

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office crime report details incidents from March 12-18 in Cass County.
Archie
03/13/18 12:44 INTERSTATE 49/MISSOURI B, ARCHIE
On March 13 at approximately 1244 hours, a deputy conducted a vehicle stop on Interstate 49 at the Archie exit. A female subject was contacted during the stop and placed into custody for active Harrisonville warrants.
Never miss a local story.
03/16/18 20:29 OUTER RD, ARCHIE
On March 16 at approximately 2047 hours, a deputy responded to the 500 block of Southwest Outer Road in reference to found property. A clerk at the store found a small bag of marijuana inside the store. No suspects have been identified in this incident.
Belton
03/15/18 18:02 MULLEN RD, BELTON
On March 15 at approximately 1805 hours, a deputy was dispatched for a disturbance in progress in the 19500 block of South Mullen Avenue. A suspect has been identified.
03/16/18 01:15 N SCOTT/155TH ST, BELTON
On March 16 at approximately 0115 hours, a deputy conducted a vehicle stop of a white Chevy Trail Blazer in the area of 155th Street and North Scott. Two subjects were placed into custody for possession of a controlled substance and transported to the Cass County Jail.
03/16/18 21:00 202ND ST, BELTON
On March 16 at approximately 2100 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 7400 block of East 202nd Street regarding stealing. A male subject stated his trailer had been stolen. No suspect has been identified at this time.
03/16/18 21:49 MISSOURI 58/PROSPECT AVE, BELTON
On March 16, while patrolling the area of Missouri 58 and Prospect Avenue, a deputy attempted to stop a 2005 Ford F-250. The vehicle fled the scene and continued to 13th Street and East 135th Street in Grandview, where the driver fled on foot. A check of the vehicle identification number showed it to be stolen out of Overland Park, Kan. A suspect has not been identified.
Garden City
03/14/18 03:42 KIRCHER RD, GARDEN CITY
On March 14 at approximately 0336 hours, a deputy was dispatched to Missouri 7 and Missouri T for a report of horses in the highway. Upon arrival, it was determined three vehicles had struck the horse. There were no injuries as a result of this accident.
03/15/18 11:08 LITTLE RD, GARDEN CITY
On March 15 at approximately 1110 hours, a deputy responded to a call regarding threats being made in the area of the Garden City Water Treatment Center. The reporting party said that the suspect pointed a gun at him and told him that he was going to shoot anyone who walks by. A suspect has been identified.
03/18/18 21:43 SYCAMORE GROVE RD, GARDEN CITY
On March 18 at approximately 2145 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 27500 block of Sycamore Grove Road for a disturbance. A male subject at the residence stated he had been assaulted during an argument. A suspect has been identified.
Harrisonville
03/12/18 12:17 289TH ST, HARRISONVILLE
On March 12 at approximately 1218 hours, a deputy responded to the 21400 block of East 289th Street in reference to stealing. A report was taken.
03/12/18 17:46 299TH ST, HARRISONVILLE
On March 12 at approximately 1827 hours, a deputy responded to the 17900 block of East 299th Street in reference to a property damage complaint. A female resident stated her mailbox had been damaged. No suspects have been identified.
03/13/18 08:27 WEST OUTER RD, HARRISONVILLE
On Tuesday at approximately 0841 hours, a deputy conducted an investigation of a suspicious vehicle in the 27600 block of Southwest Outer Road. A male occupant of the vehicle was taken in to custody on multiple active misdemeanor warrants through the Harrisonville Police Department and was transported to Cass County Jail.
03/16/18 10:52 ORIENT CEMETERY RD, HARRISONVILLE
On March 16 at approximately 1054 hours, a deputy was dispatched to make phone contact in reference to stealing from the Orient Cemetery. A male subject stated some vases, flowers, and trinkets had been stolen from his wife's grave site. A suspect has not been identified.
03/17/18 22:02 SB INTERSTATE 49/MM 155, HARRISONVILLE
On March 17 at approximately 2202 hours, dispatch put out a broadcast of a possible motor vehicle accident/careless and imprudent driver at mile marker 155 on northbound Interstate 49. The vehicle was located at Casey's General store on Missouri 2 in Harrisonville and the suspect was taken into custody for driving without a license, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Peculiar
03/13/18 16:06 MISSOURI 58/SB INTERSTATE 49, PECULIAR
On March 13 at approximately 1611 hours, a deputy was involved in a vehicle pursuit with a red 2001 Chevy Monte Carlo that was reported stolen. The pursuit started near southbound Interstate 49 and Missouri 58 and ended at Missouri C and 251st Street. The vehicle was recovered and a suspect was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail.
03/13/18 17:26 250TH ST, PECULIAR
On March 13 at approximately 1731 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 12000 block of East 250th Street for a report of property damage. A male subject reported his property had been damaged.
03/14/18 12:26 ROCKHAVEN RD, PECULIAR
On March 14 at approximately 1230 hours, a deputy responded to the 24600 block of South Rockhaven Road for a burglary in progress. A female subject stated she arrived home and observed two white males taking items from her residence. Suspects have been identified and arrested.
03/14/18 15:12 WILD GOOSE LN, PECULIAR
On March 14 at approximately 1020 hours, a deputy was dispatched for a report of suspicious activity in the 23900 block of South Wild Goose Lane. A female subject stated unknown subjects had been tampering with her mailbox.
03/15/18 16:34 WILSON RD, PECULIAR
On March 15 at approximately 1634 hours, a deputy was dispatched for a report of fraud. A male subject stated that a pop-up ad on his computer prompted him to call a help line to remove a virus from his computer. When he called the number, he was told to purchase a total of $900 in iTunes gift cards to fix the issue. No suspects have been identified at this point.
03/17/18 09:51 250TH ST, PECULIAR
On March 17 at approximately 0955 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 12000 block of East 250th Street for a report of stealing. Upon arrival, a male subject stated his trailer had been taken.
03/17/18 11:52 SB 49/MM 164.6, PECULIAR
On March 17 at approximately 1152 hours, a deputy was dispatched to a report of a careless and imprudent driving on southbound Interstate 49 from North Cass Parkway. The deputy observed a vehicle matching the description of the reported vehicle near 164 mile marker, conducted a vehicle stop and arrested the driver was for driving while intoxicated.
Pleasant Hill
03/12/18 09:30 CLARK RD, PLEASANT HILL
On March 12, a deputy responded to the 19100 block of South Clark Road in regard to a report of stealing. The subject stated his gun had been taken from his home, and a possible suspect was given. No arrest has been made.
03/13/18 12:32 LEXINGTON RD, PLEASANT HILL
On March 12, a deputy assisted the Harrisonville Police Department with a Drug Recognition Evaluation on a female subject.
03/15/18 08:16 GRAY DR, PLEASANT HILL
On March 15 at approximately 0835 hours, a deputy responded to the 17200 block of South Gray Road in regards to a report of fraud. A female subject stated she had lost approximately $16,800 in a scam via Facebook Messenger.
03/15/18 13:10 MISSOURI 291/HUBACH HILL, PLEASANT HILL
On March 15, a deputy responded to the Rush Hour gas station located at the intersection of Missouri 291 and 175th Street for a report of a disturbance. A suspect was identified and arrested for possession of marijuana and driving while suspended.
Raymore
03/12/18 19:36 SUNSHINE LN, RAYMORE
On March 12 at approximately 1936 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 19600 block of Sunshine Lane for a report of a missing person. A male subject stated that his 17-year-old daughter had left the residence and he was concerned for her welfare.
03/14/18 19:24 SCHOOL RD, RAYMORE
On March 14 at 1924 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 19000 block of South School Road in reference to a vehicle theft. A female subject said that at some point during the day someone stole her Bombardier/Can Am DS650 ATV. No suspect has been identified.
03/15/18 15:21 LYNE AVE, RAYMORE
On March 15 at approximately 1521 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 300 block of South Lyne Avenue in reference to a theft from a shed. A male subject stated someone stole tools from his shed between approximately midnight and 0730 hours. No suspect has been identified at this time.
03/15/18 15:45 FREDERICK LN, RAYMORE
On March 15 at approximately 1545 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 200 block of Frederick Lane, where a female subject stated items were stolen from her vehicles between 0100 hours and 0730 hours. No suspect has been identified.
03/17/18 13:06 JETER RD, RAYMORE
On March 17 at approximately 1317 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 1600 block of North Jeter Road in reference to a report of stealing. A male subject stated that he had several hundred pounds of brass and copper stolen from his trailer. A suspect has not been identified.
03/18/18 14:17 JUNIPER ST, RAYMORE
On March 18 at approximately 1417 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 1400 block of Juniper Street in reference to a burglary. A male subject stated multiple items were stolen from his residence. No suspects have been identified.
Comments