Pleasant Hill set to ask voters for building upgrades

An April 3 ballot issue asks voters in the Pleasant Hill School District to consider a $13 million bond issue for facility improvements. If passed by a four-sevenths majority, 57.1 percent, the bond issue will not require a tax increase.
In addition to approving the ballot measure, the school board has agreed to spend $1.3 million in reserves during the next school year toward the upgrades, which would affect all district buildings. Construction would begin this summer.
Among the projects:
▪ New high school classroom space for the science-oriented Project Lead the Way;
▪ A new auxiliary gym at the high school;
▪ Renovation of additional space for high school agricultural classes;
▪ Renovation of wrestling and weight rooms;
▪ Heating, cooling, electrical, restroom and roofing upgrades, as well as new furniture and enhanced technology infrastructure;
▪ Parking lot repairs, playground improvements and exterior lighting;
▪ Security items.
The district held a series of meetings with the community last fall to help develop the priorities.
District officials say they will be able to pay off the bonds without a tax increase partly because of previous debt refinancing that has saved more than $3.4 million in interest costs since 2008. They also credit conservative budgeting, an effort to pay down existing debt, and favorable interest rates.
Heroes, villains and an underdog
Harrisonville Middle School presented “The Comic Book Artist” earlier this month.
The play focused on young Stanley Sappovitz, who works as a janitor at Wunder Comics in hopes of working his way up to a comic book artist. The company invests in pens that allow drawn characters to come to life, but its next superhero turns out to be a villain. Stanley comes to the rescue.
Cast members included Braeden Elifrits as Stanley and Collin Wyzard as the villain Dr. Shock Clock -- along with Katie Fitzgerald, Taylor Matthews, Luke Burroughs, Maria Cesonis, Shelby Jane Hutchins, Madison Costner, Gael Rios, Mason Cheek, Shawn Holzer, Drew Wright, Cort DeVenney, Lily Shopper, Cheyenne Cesonis, Arianna Darling, Bella Tracy, Kylee Hastings, Caleb Baker, Dominic Jackson, Kylie McGee, Katie Semler, Summer Wagoner, Piper Coppedge, Collin Miller, Elizabeth Allen, John Ganfield, Leah Bartlett, Carly Cornelson, Maddie Lalaman.
The student directors were Ashlyn Ripperger and Audrey Barnes. Gabi Bratcher ran the lights.
Students headed to state FBLA contest
Two Cass County school districts have identified students who qualified for the state Future Business Leaders of America, or FBLA, conference in April by earning high marks in district competition.
From Harrisonville High School, senior Nick McCleave took first in Business Law at the district competition and junior Ayllip Khieu earned first in Spreadsheet Applications.
Raymore-Peculiar High School is sending six students to state.
Finishing first in events that qualified them for state were
Tammy Yang (Business Calculations) and Aaron Fuller (Networking Concepts) qualified for state with first-place district finishes, while Maguire Copeland also is state-bound after placing second in Economics.
Zaran Jathaul qualified in two events, placing third in Securities & Investments and fourth in Introduction to Business.
Rounding out the Ray-Pec delegation are Noah Novak, who placed fourth in Business Calculations, and Kayla Hughes, who took fourth place in Organizational Leadership.
Pyramids made of fragile food
While studying the pyramids of ancient Egypt, sixth-graders in Christy Gurney’s class at Sherwood Middle School were challenged to build the tallest pyramid in the given amount of time using uncooked spaghetti noodles and marshmallows.
The students were shown different pyramid shapes and learned that square and rectangle bases work best. They developed plans before constructing their pyramids and evaluated the effort what afterward.
The tallest pyramid was 12 inches.
Ray-Pec foundation honors Partners in Education
First Church of Peculiar and Larry Dobson are the 2018 recipients of the Partners in Education award given by the Raymore-Peculiar Public School Foundation.
First Church of Peculiar has supported the foundation’s Caring About Nutrition, or CAN, program since it began. The church and its members now contribute about $10,000 each year to CAN.
Dobson, a 1966 Ray-Pec graduate, served many years on the foundation board and chaired its alumni committee. He also served on the Ray-Pec school board and is involved in community charitable activities.
Woolsey earns volunteer award
Harrisonville High School senior Baylie Woolsey has been honored for exemplary service with a President’s Volunteer Service Award.
The award was granted by The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program, which recognized middle-level and high school students across America for outstanding volunteer service.
Woolsey is a section leader in choir and chairs the T-shirt and blood-drive committees for Student Council. Other school activities include Freshman Mentoring, drama, debate, audio/video team and show choir.
Outside school, Woolsey is a student leader for Wyldlife. She’s involved in many church activities — including the Apostleship program at Camp Barnabas, which serves children with special needs and chronic illnesses.
Woolsey plans to major in intercultural ministries at Southwest Baptist University.
Mr. Viking crowned at Cass-Midway
Brandon Chandler won the 2018 Mr. Viking title earlier this month at Cass-Midway High School’s fifth annual pageant.
Contestants represented different organizations in ninth to 12th grades.
Chandler Stephens won Best Dressed, Jacob Purtle won Mr. Beach Body, Ike Riggs was chosen as Mr. Congeniality, and Jacob Puckett won Most Talented.
Other participants included Kaylob Adams, Kyle Battin, Logan Lemmon, Austin Carver, Duce Giamalva and Mayson Adams.
Compiled by Elaine Adams, Special to The Democrat
