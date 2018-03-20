Belton residents invited to forum for school board, city council candidates

The Belton Chamber of Commerce will host the Before the Ballot Candidate Forum on April 2 ahead of upcoming municipal election at Memorial Station, 602 Maurer Parkway in Belton.
Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the public is invited to meet the candidates for the Belton School District #124 Board of Education and Belton City Council.
After the meet-and-greet at 5:30 p.m., the two-hour forum will begin at 6 p.m.
There are four candidates running for election to two openings to serve three-year terms on the school board.
Incumbents James “Jim” Armilio, who has served on the board for 20 years, and Linda Wilckens, who has served for 14 years and currently is the board’s vice president, are seeking reelection.
Elaine Wilson and Heather Shelton are challenging for those spots on the seven-member board.
Three of the four city council races, which are for three-year terms, are contested this year.
In Ward 1, incumbent Ryan Finn is up against Bobby Davidson, while Ward 2 incumbent Dean VanWinkle faces a challenge in his reelection bid from Jason Stephens. Voters in Ward 3 will choose between incumbent Bob Newell and challenger Stephanie Davidson.
Incumbent Gary Lathrop is running unopposed in Ward 4.
The event is free and open to the public. The election will be the day after the forum on Tuesday, April 3.
Rotary Club’s Flag Program returns
Sign-ups are underway for the Harrisonville Rotary Club’s Flag Program, which offers local businesses a chance to show patriotism around select holidays.
Rotary Club members will mount a flag bracket then put up and take down a U.S. flag on six holidays throughout the year — Memorial Day (May 28), Flag Day (June 14), Independence Day (July 4), Labor Day (Sept. 3), Patriot’s Day (Sept. 11) and Veteran’s Day — for a $40 program donation.
The deadline to sign up is April 15. Payment can be mailed to the Harrisonville Rotary Club, PO Box 496, Harrisonville, MO 64701. For more information, contact Chris Deal at 816-380-8985 or via email to cdeal@ci.harrisonville.mo.us.
Donations help support other Rotary Club projects — including the Casco Area Workshop picnic, the purchase of handicap-accessible playground equipment and trees for planting along the trail in City Park, Trunk-or-Treat on the Square, scholarships for seniors at Cass Career Center and Harrisonville High School, sponsorship of Boys and Girls State participants, and support of summer reading program at library.
Get tips on your final affairs
Attorney Danielle Scavuzzo of Signature Will & Trust LLC will make a presentation about ensuring your assets are distributed in accordance with your wishes at 6 p.m. on April 3 at Harrisonville Branch of the Cass County Public Library.
The event, entitled “Wills and Estate Planning,” is free and open to the public. No registration is required.
The library is located at 400 E Mechanic St. in Harrisonville.
To register, call 816-884-3483 or visit casscolibrary.org.
Considering Homeschool? Library may help
If you’re considering teaching your children at home, the Cass County Public Library’s Harrisonville Branch wants to help.
April Nouse, an experienced homeschool mom, will lead “Homeschool Help: Using library resources to teach your children at home” at 6:30 p.m. on April 24 at the library, 400 E Mechanic St. in Harrisonville.
Among the issues discussed are what assets the library has to supplement homeschooling, additional resources and support in the area, choosing a curriculum as well as Missouri homeschool laws.
To register, call 816-884-3483 or visit casscolibrary.org.
Kids in the Kitchen next month
Concerned about your child eating healthy? Rhonda Kasper of the University of Missouri Extension office will lead a Kids in the Kitchen class aimed at first- to third-graders.
Registration for the class, which takes place from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. on Wednesdays in April, is required and is open to the first eight children.
The event is sponsored by the MU Extension office and the Harrisonville Branch of the Cass County Public Library, 400 E Mechanic St.
To register, call 816-884-3483 or visit casscolibrary.org.
Bridge replacement postponed
The Missouri Department of Transportation has rescheduled the bridge replacement along Missouri A over Black’s Creek for 9 a.m. on March 26.
Originally, the work, which will close the bridge until approximately late July, was scheduled to begin March 19, but heavy rain postponed those plans.
Inspection planned on I-49
The Missouri Department of Transportation will inspect for drainage issues along Interstate 49 in both directions between Blue Ridge Boulevard and 163rd Street from 10 a.m. to noon on March 23.
The left lane along north- and southbound I-49 will be intermittently closed during the inspection.
