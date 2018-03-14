Sheriff’s crime report: Kidnapping call leads to multiple charges in Lake Winnebago

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office crime report details incidents from March 5-11 in Cass County.
Archie
03/07/18 11:28 NB IN SB LANE INTERSTATE 49, ARCHIE
On March 7 at approximately 1137 hours, a deputy responded to the area of southbound Interstate 49 near mile marker 149.8 north of Archie in regard to a report of a motor vehicle traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of traffic. The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody a short time later and taken to Cass County Jail, pending the issuance of a warrant for felony resisting arrest by fleeing.
03/08/18 15:03 342ND ST, ARCHIE
On March 8 at approximately 1524 hours, a deputy responded to the 30700 block East 342nd Street in reference to a burglary. A female subject stated someone had been on her property since she was there yesterday. No suspects have been identified at this time.
03/08/18 18:57 FORD RD, ARCHIE
On March 8 at approximately 1900 hours, a deputy took a call in reference to threats not in progressA male subject stated that his neighbor had threatened him during a conversation in the roadway in front of his residence. The suspect has been identified.
Belton
03/07/18 23:18 NB CERRITO/174, BELTON
On March 8 at approximately 2318 hours, a deputy was sitting in the parking lot leading to the Belton High School football field. I observed a dark in color four-door sedan heading west on Missouri 58 then saw Belton Police Officer initiate a vehicle stop. The vehicle failed to yield and no suspect was identified or apprehended.
03/08/18 20:41 164TH TER, BELTON
On March 8 at approximately 2041 hours, a deputy was dispatched to 164th Terrace for a report of an open door on the residence. Upon arrival, lights were observed on in the residence with the front door open. Contact was made with a female subject who stated no one should be at the residence. A search of the residence produced negative results.
Cleveland
03/11/18 21:48 3RD ST, CLEVELAND
On March 11 at 2148 hours I was dispatched to the 100 block of South 3rd Street in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, two parties claimed to have been assaulted by the other. The two parties were separated for the night.
Drexel
03/10/18 14:35 WALNUT ST, DREXEL
On March 10, a deputy was dispatched to the 400 block of East Walnut Street on a call of trespassing in progress. A male and female subject were issued citations for trespassing.
East Lynne
03/09/18 08:14 COLONY AVE, EAST LYNNE
On March 9 at approximately 0814 hours, a deputy responded to the 700 block of East Colony Avenue in regard to a report of stealing. A female subject said her car was broken into overnight. No suspect has been identified.
03/09/18 09:48 COLONY AVE, EAST LYNNE
On March 9 at approximately 0948 hours, a deputy responded to a report of stealing in the 700 block of East Colony Avenue. Upon conducting an area canvas, another vehicle was discovered to have been broken into in the 800 block of East Colony Avenue. A male subject said his truck was broken into overnight. No suspect has been identified.
Freeman
03/10/18 17:19 MISSOURI 2, FREEMAN
On March 10 at approximately 1719 hours, a deputy took a fraud report. A female subject stated she had $100 taken by a phone scam. No suspect has been identified.
Garden City
03/08/18 14:37 MISSOURI T, GARDEN CITY
On March 8 at approximately 1437 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 29800 block of East Missouri T in reference to a report of a disturbance. A female subject stated she was assaulted by a family member. A suspect has been identified.
Harrisonville
03/08/18 15:51 WEST OUTER RD, HARRISONVILLE
On March 8 at approximately 1550 hours, a deputy received a walk-in report of fraud. A male subject reported unauthorized withdrawals from his banking account.
03/08/18 23:36 WEST OUTER RD, HARRISONVILLE
On March 8 at approximately 2336 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 27600 block of Southeast Outer Road for a report of a party refusing to leave. The suspect refused to identify.
03/09/18 10:24 MISSOURI 291/225TH, HARRISONVILLE
On March 9 at approximately 1200 hours, a deputy took a report in regard to a road rage incident. A female subject stated that a pickup truck had stopped and the driver had yelled at her and sped off. No suspect has been identified.
03/09/18 15:45 212TH ST, HARRISONVILLE
On March 9 at approximately 1549, a deputy was dispatched to take a report of forgery. A male subject stated that his name had been forged on medical bills for payment. A suspect has been identified but not contacted.
03/09/18 18:14 MISSOURI 2, HARRISONVILLE
On March 9 at approximately 1814 hours, a deputy responded to the 32100 block of East Missouri 2 in regard to threats in progress. Two male subjects stated that the other had verbally assaulted them. No arrest was made at this time.
03/10/18 00:09 275TH ST, HARRISONVILLE
On March 10 at 0011 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 21400 block of East 275th Street in reference to a domestic assault that occurred. A female stated that she had been assaulted by her husband, who subsequently left the area. A suspect was identified.
Lake Winnebago
03/08/18 19:03 LAKE WINNEBAGO DR, LAKE WINNEBAGO
On March 8 at approximately 1927 hours, a deputy responded to the 200 block of North Winnebago Drive in reference to a possible kidnapping. An investigation resulted in the arrest of a male subject for domestic assault, kidnapping of an adult, resisting arrest, possession of controlled substance, and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia/methamphetamine.
03/09/18 22:57 WINNEBAGO DR, LAKE WINNEBAGO
On March 9 at 2257 hours, a deputy spoke with a female subject who provided information about a protection order violation. A suspect has been identified.
Peculiar
03/06/18 08:23 MILLER RD, PECULIAR
On March 6 at approximately 0832 Hours, a deputy investigated a burglary in the 24800 block of South Miller Road in Harrisonville. The reporting party stated that someone had forced entry into an out building and had taken various tools. No suspect has been identified.
03/09/18 16:38 KING RD, PECULIAR
On March 9 at approximately 1638 hours, a deputy responded took a report of fraud. A couple reported that someone had taken a credit card out in their name. No suspect has been identified.
03/10/18 19:51 WEST VALLEY RD, PECULIAR
On March 10 at 1955 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 22100 block of West Valley Road in reference to someone dumping two animals near the roadway. One party was arrested on outstanding warrants.
Pleasant Hill
03/06/18 12:04 MISSOURI K, PLEASANT HILL
On March 6 at approximately 1204 hours, a deputy was dispatched to Sheriff's Office lobby for a report of lost or stolen license plate stickers. A man said he noticed one of the new registration stickers on his vehicle was missing. No suspect has been identified.
03/08/18 15:04 ROCK ISLAND DR, PLEASANT HILL
On March 8 at approximately 1514 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 17600 block of Rock Island Road for a report of a burglary. A female subject stated her vehicle was broken into and personal items were stolen overnight.
Raymore
03/05/18 08:53 MULLEN AVE, RAYMORE
On March 5, a deputy investigated a property damage n the 900 block of North Mullen Avenue in rural Raymore. The reporting party stated that she had seen the dogs from the residence behind hers eating her chickens.
03/09/18 16:18 MULLEN AVE, RAYMORE
On March 9, a deputy assisted Division of Family Services with an investigation in the 100 block of North Mullen Avenue. Working with a DFS representative, the deputy assisted with investigating a hotline report of drug use and neglect in the home.
03/11/18 12:38 JERRY ST, RAYMORE
On March 11 at approximately 1310 hours, a deputy arrived made contact with a man who stated two of his ponies had to be euthanized as a result of being attacked by an animal in the neighborhood.
03/11/18 17:32 MULLEN AVE, RAYMORE
On March 11 at approximately 1732 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 1500 block of North Mullen Avenue in reference to a violation of a full order of protection. A female stated she has an order of protection that was being violated. A suspect was identified.
Strasburg
03/05/18 22:04 4TH ST, STRASBURG
On March 5 at 2224 hours, a deputy arrived in the 300 block of North 4th Street to speak with a woman who reported that an ex-boyfriend held her against her will for a brief period of time while the ex-boyfriend was driving a vehicle erratically. A suspect has been identified.
