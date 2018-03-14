Missouri state auditor lauds Harrisonville schools’ data-breach policy

Harrisonville Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway visited the Harrisonville R-IX School District earlier this month to bestow a Cyber Aware School honor.
The district has voluntarily adopted a policy that requires student and parental notification in the event of a data breach.
“These schools have voluntarily taken a proactive approach to cyber awareness by incorporating this critical step into their cyber security policies, and I commend them for those efforts,” Auditor Galloway said in a release. “Currently, the law does not require schools to notify parents if personal information has been stolen in a data breach. I’m working with the legislature to require notification.”
A bill to safeguard students’ sensitive information was filed for the 2018 legislative session, which would require all Missouri district to notify a student’s parents or guardians in the event of a data breach. It was approved by the Senate Education Committee and moved to the full Missouri Senate.
Never miss a local story.
Galloway has recognized 12 districts for their proactive policies as a way to raise awareness of the legislation and the current loophole.
Annual 5K for Health deadline looms
Belton Regional Medical Center’s annual 5K for Health is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 5, but the early sign-up ends Monday, April 2.
The race — which begins and ends at the hospital, located at 17065 S. U.S. 71 — is in its 24th year and serves as the primary fundraiser for the Cass Community Health Foundation’s Cass County Dental Clinic, which has locations in Belton and Harrisonville.
Presented by Cosentino’s Price Chopper and Belton Regional Medical Center, the event includes post-race food, music, and prizes in conjunction with a community health fair.
Former Harrisonville Mayor Kevin Wood serves as the event chair with for Raymore-Peculiar graduate Chase Coffman, a former NFL tight end and University of Missouri Hall of Famer, serving as honorary chair.
The cost before April 2 is $40, which includes a T-shirt, and increases to $45 after that. The entry fee will be $50 on the day of the race, which will be timed.
The Cass County Dental Clinic provides preventive and emergency dental services to more than 3,500 low-income and uninsured children and teens in the area as well as those insured by Missouri Medicaid. Funds also support a local scholarship program.
Raymore asks for help enforcing leash law
The city of Raymore reminds dog owners to abide by leash laws, especially in municipal parks, as spring dawns.
The reminder comes after multiple reports of off-leash dogs at Recreation Park. Dog owners are also reminded to kindly pick up after the dogs, utilizing pet-waste stations with bags and trash cans located in the parks.
City ordinance requires pets to be on a leach at all times in city parks and any time they are not on their owner’s premises.
To report a stray animal of off-leash pet in Raymore, contact Animal Control at 816-331-0530. For more information on the City’s leash law, visit www.Raymore.com/AnimalControl and click on the link under City Codes and Animals.
Harrisonville announces Easter hours
Harrisonville City Hall and most city offices will be closed March 30 in observance of Good Friday.
The Harrisonville Community Center will be open on from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March30 and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 31, but it will be closed on April 1 for Easter.
All offices will reopen Monday, April 2, at their regular times.
Route A bridge replacement planned
The Missouri Department of Transportation announced that it will begin replacement of the bridge over Black’s Creek along Missouri A, just west of Interstate 49, beginning at 9 a.m. on March 19.
Construction will close the bridge until approximately July 19. There will be a posted detour for motorists wishing to access eastbound or westbound Missouri A. All work is weather-permitting.
Compiled by Tod Palmer, Suburbans Editor
Comments