What’s happening in Cass County

March 16
Community Health Screening
9-11:30 a.m. — Commerce Bank, 1301 S. Locust St., Harrisonville
Receive free blood pressure, blood oxygen and blood sugar screenings, and obtain a free total lipid profile. For most accurate results, screening participants are asked to fast for at least 12 hours prior to the screening and take medications as usual (with water only). No appointments are necessary. To learn more, contact Kacee Baldwin at 816-619-3000 or email kbaldwin@cassregional.org.
Community Blood Center Drive
2-6 p.m. — Cass Regional Medical Center, Conference Rooms 1-3, 2800 E. Rock Haven Road, Harrisonville
To donate at the Community Blood Center’s Blood Drive, bring a photo ID . Be sure to eat well and drink plenty of fluids prior to your donation. Appointments are welcome, but not necessary. To schedule an appointment, go online to www.esavealifenow.org (Sponsor Code: cassmedctr).
March 17
Midwest Computer Genealogists Meeting
9:30 a.m. — Bromwell Lounge at Foxwood Springs, Raymore
At the monthly meeting for the Midwest Computer Genealogists, a regional group that discusses developments in genealogical research and shares research with one another, Jim Beckner will speak about “Whistler’s Mother and The American Civil War.” Everyone is invited to attend.
March 18
Lions Club Chili Feed & Craft Fair
12-3 p.m. — Lions Club Building, 500 Schug Ave., Peculiar
The Peculiar Lions Club’s second annual Soup and Chili Luncheon features homemade soup, chili, desserts served with coffee or tea. There also will be a craft/vendor fair with local artisans selling unique gifts. Donations will be accepted for admittance and all proceeds benefit the Ray-Pec Seniors Lions Club Scholarships.
March 24
Easter Egg Hunt
10 a.m. — Memorial Station, 602 Maurer Parkway, Belton
The Easter Bunny will make an appearance at the Belton Parks’ annual Easter Egg Hunt, which is presented by Hy-Vee. The free event includes games and face-painting. The hunt begins promptly at 11 a.m. For more information, send email to mferrari@beltonparks.org
March 26
Tween Reading Club
6:30-7:30 p.m. — Cass County Public Library, Harrisonville Branch, 400 E. Mechanic St., Harrisonville
The reading club for students in third through sixth grades, “beTWEEN the lines,” meets on the fourth Monday of each month January through April to discuss books, participate in activities, enjoy snacks, and hang out with friends. The book for March is “El Deafo.”
March 30
Community Health Screening
9-11:30 a.m. — Citizens Bank, 218 S. Second St., Drexel
Receive free blood pressure, blood oxygen and blood sugar screenings, and obtain a free total lipid profile. For most accurate results, screening participants are asked to fast for at least 12 hours prior to the screening and take medications as usual (with water only). No appointments are necessary. To learn more, contact Kacee Baldwin at 816-619-3000 or email kbaldwin@cassregional.org.
April 6
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association Meeting
11:00 a.m. — Holmes Hall, Foxwood Springs Living Center, 1500 W. Foxwood Drive, Raymore
Cynthia Ammerman of the Cass County Historical Society will talk about interesting aspects of the county’s history. An optional lunch will be served at noon and costs $12. Call Barbara Crouse at 816-318-9767 for reservations. All current and retired federal employees as well as the public are invited.
The Democrat will accept any submission for appropriate events occurring in Cass County if they are emailed to Editor Tod Palmer at tpalmer@kcstar.com in our event format. Items sent at least two weeks in advance of the event will have a better chance of making the paper.
