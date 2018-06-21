Raymore-Peculiar students create a monster mashup

Call it a progressive art project of monstrous proportions.
First stop: Bridle Ridge Elementary School in Raymore, where art teacher Emily Pfaff organized a collaboration involving her first-grade classes. After learning about monsters, the students discussed the importance of planning during the artistic process. Then the first-graders planned and created drawings of monsters.
Second stop: Raymore-Peculiar High School, where Pfaff sent her students’ drawings. There, students of teachers Ashleigh Easton and Jackie Garcia turned the first-grade projects into stuffed animals or sculptures.
The collaboration didn’t end there. Shortly before the school year ended, the older artists visited the first-graders at Bridle Ridge to discuss the creative process and trade creations. The students talked about art, posed for photos and drew pictures together.
The Raymore-Peculiar School District said the project involved hands-on learning, provided an expanded opportunity in the arts and promoted the development of soft skills like communication, collaboration and creativity. All are goals of the district’s strategic plan.
Peculiar Elementary to observe centennial
Peculiar Elementary School is celebrating its centennial with an open house from 11 a.m. to p.m. June 23. The celebration is being held in conjunction with the city of Peculiar’s sesquicentennial celebration June 22-23.
McEowen students honored for grades and citizenship
These students, who will be entering sixth grade this fall, have been named Presidential Scholars for earning straight A’s throughout their tenure at McEowen Elementary School in Harrisonville, which serves fourth and fifth grades:
Aron Leach, Kaleah Merriman, Laci McCammon, Cooper Elifrits, Luke DeVenney, Steven Overbay, Kaleigh Norris, Roberto Chavez, Lukas Klinge, Hudson Brannon, Elijah Baker, Jayden Heterick, TJ Wiggs, Anthony Coffelt, Cooper Appleman, Masen Enyeart, Taylor Jennings, LeAine Caruthers, Lexi Scott, Ilenyia Beard, Mckenzie Covey, Quincy Carter, Audrey Coffey, Emma Coffey, Adia Ravencamp, Jack Hiser, Adysen Eng, Jackson Bechtel, Jaelie Mitchell, Jack San Nicholas, Noah Munoz, Phoenix Crook, Katelyn Miller, Mason Reece, Jacki Bundt, Isabelle Roepke, Jackson Shrout, Gavin Valentich, Emma Lyon, Olivia Quick, Marc Derner, Hunter Roberts, Bennett Sturgeion, Jenna Everhart, Hailey Bagby, Elizabeth Cronk, Brierly Hasek, and Scarlett Tracy.
McEowen honored the students at a year-end academic awards ceremony. Among other recognitions, these students received Citizenship Awards, which were given to one student from each class: Billy King, Ava Kelly, Elizabeth Pruett, Mia Jackson, Reagan Smith, Bailey Reynolds, Charlie Wylde, Gabbie Vaughn, Cole Mannino, Jacob Webb, Tanner Schick, Allie Dawson, Maddison Verstraete, Mackenzie Covey, Cooper Appleman and Hunter Roberts.
Football camp in Drexel
Children entering kindergarten through eighth grade have an opportunity to learn the proper, safe techniques of football at the non-contact Drexel Bobcats Youth Football Camp, to be held July 9-11.
Drill sessions and demonstrations will be offered under the guidance of Drexel High School football coaches, along with current and former Drexel football players. Character also will be discussed, including the importance of being responsible, working hard and maintaining a positive attitude.
The camp will run from 5 to 7 p.m. each day. It costs $30, and families can sign up through the school district website, www.drexel.k12.mo.us.
Two new principals for Sherwood schools
When students return to school in August, new principals will be waiting for them at Sherwood Elementary School and Sherwood High School.
The new elementary principal is Phil Rogers, who has served as assistant principal at Harrisonville Elementary School and most recently was administrator at McEowen Elementary School in Harrisonville. He replaces D’Ann Imler, who is taking a job in another district.
Bryan Himes is returning to the Sherwood district, where he taught for seven years before leaving three years ago to become the principal at Leeton High School in outstate Missouri. He replaces Bill Stackhouse, who retired this year.
The district’s other school-level administrator is Brenda Koch, principal at Sherwood Middle School.
Compiled by Elaine Adams, Special to the Democrat
