Third-place state finish brings happy ending to Pleasant Hill’s season

St. Pius X goalkeeper Alaina Malott (left) makes a save on Pleasant Hill forward Mackenzie Dimarco's shot in the second half of the Class 2 girls soccer third-place game May 31 at Swope Soccer Village. Malott could not control the save, and Dimarco finished off the loose ball as the Chicks beat the Warriors 2-0. Ryan Weaver Special to the Democrat Missourian