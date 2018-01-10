Harrisonville wrestlers win NKC tournament

Harrisonville wrestling brought home three individual championships and the team title from the 57th annual Joe Crouthers Invitational on Jan. 5-6 at North Kansas City.
The Wildcats, who had five wrestlers finish in the top four of their weight classes, edged Park Hill by one point — 239-238 — for the championship during the 17-team event. Liberty North finished third with 230 points.
Braden Danner at 170 pounds, Sam East (182) and Nick Kruse (220) led the way for Harrisonville by claiming individual gold.
Danner (24-1), who won by injury default against North Kansas City’s Xavier Doolin in the final, recorded his 100th and 101st pins at the tournament. He is only the second wrestler in the program’s history to eclipse 100 pins — joining Travis Blitz, who finished with 105.
East pinned Blue Springs South’s Brady Childers in his title bout and improved to 22-1 on the year, while Kruse improved to 24-1 with a 7-1 decision against Jimmy Abron of Liberty North in the 220 final.
Two other Wildcats made the podium.
Brayden Talley placed third at 106 pounds, pinning Grandview’s Jaheim Perkins in the third-place match, and Joseph Lasure finished fourth at 138 pounds.
Harrisonville also had fifth-place finishes from Drake Mathews (152) and Trevor Campbell (195), while Clint Rhodes (113), Gage Weber (132) and Austin Cesonis (160) all finished sixth.
The Wildcats, who are 12-2 in duals after a 35-34 loss Tuesday versus Grain Valley, will compete in the Missouri Valley River Conference tournament this weekend in Excelsior Springs.
SCA wins two titles at Excelsior Springs
Summit Christian Academy wrestling brought home two first-place trophies from last weekend’s Excelsior Springs Tiger Classic.
Eagles senior Brett Campbell continued his undefeated season with a first-place finish in the 195-pound weight class.
Campbell, the reigning Class 1 state champion at 182 pounds last season, improved to 25-0 with an 11-4 decision against St. Joseph-Benton’s Curtis Weston in the final.
Braeden Campbell (152) also took first for SCA. The younger Campbell (27-1) finished the tourney with a 2-1 decision versus Lawson’s Cade Killingsworth in the final round.
Three other Eagles — Casey Noel (fifth, 132B), Cooper Reib (fifth, 126B), Noah Rash (seventh, 138), Andrew Stricklin (fifth, 170B) and Max Park (sixth, 285) — also finished well at the meet.
