What’s happening in Cass County?

Jan. 12
Community Health Screening
9-11:30 a.m. — Citizens Bank, 218 S. Second St., Drexel
Receive free blood pressure, blood oxygen and blood sugar screenings, and obtain a free total lipid profile. For most accurate results, screening participants are asked to fast for at least 12 hours prior to the screening and take medications as usual (with water only). No appointments are necessary. To learn more, contact Kacee Baldwin at 816-619-3000 or email kbaldwin@cassregional.org.
Never miss a local story.
Harrisonville & Cass County Business Women Luncheon
Noon — Harrisonville Area Chamber of Commerce, 106 S. Independence St., Harrisonville
Lunch is $12 per person. RSVP by emailing lynnda@harrisonvillechamber.com.
Jan. 13
Harrisonville Town Hall Meeting
9 a.m. — The HUB at Harrisonville United Methodist Church, 2600 E. Mechanic St., Harrisonville
January’s guest speaker will be Maria Bueno, a registered dietitian/nutritionist from Cass Regional Medical Center. Bueno will be joining the group to provide post-holiday nutrition tips and balanced recipes to help you get back on track. The bi-monthly town hall meetings are organized by Harrisonville Aldermen Judith Reece and Judy Bowman. The meetings are open to the public.
Jan. 14
Painting Class at Vintage Elegance
2 p.m. — Vintage Elegance, 1406 S. Commercial St., Harrisonville
A painting class will be led by Desiree Van Niekerk on Jan. 14. The cost to participate is $40, cash only, which includes all supplies and snacks. Call Cathy Smith at 816-509-0309 for more information or reservations.
Jan. 18
West Central Missouri Community Action Agency Open House and Grand Opening
2-4 p.m. — West Central Missouri Community Action Agency, 208 W. Walnut St., Raymore
West Central’s Cass County Office has moved to 208 W. Walnut St. in Raymore. The Raymore Chamber of Commerce and Belton Chamber of Commerce will have a ribbon cutting at 3 p.m. An open house is scheduled 2 to 4 p.m. Visit www.wcmcaa.org for more information.
Harry Potter Escape Room
3:30 p.m. — Harrisonville Branch, 400 E. Mechanic St., Harrisonville
Hey, Harry Potter fans, can you escape the Harrisonville library’s room of magic? Witches and wizards in grades 6-12 are welcome to try. Call the library at 816-884-3483 to register.
Jan. 19
Community Health Screening
9-11:30 a.m. — Commerce Bank, 1301 S. Locust St., Harrisonville
Receive free blood pressure, blood oxygen and blood sugar screenings, and obtain a free total lipid profile. For most accurate results, screening participants are asked to fast for at least 12 hours prior to the screening and take medications as usual (with water only). No appointments are necessary. To learn more, contact Kacee Baldwin at 816-619-3000 or email kbaldwin@cassregional.org.
Annual Business & Health Expo
6-8 p.m. — Mill Walk Mall, 2601 Cantrell Road, Harrisonville
Contact the Harrisonville Area Chamber of Commerce for more information about the event or about vendor booth space for rent at 816-380-5271. This event is open to the public.
Jan. 20
Midwest Computer Genealogists Meeting
9:30 a.m. — Bromwell Lounge at Foxwood Springs, 1500 W. Foxwood Drive, Raymore
The group will have a short business meeting and will share their genealogy research methods. The meeting is open to the public.
Jan. 22
Between the Lines Book Club
6:30-7:30 p.m. — Harrisonville Branch, 400 E. Mechanic St., Harrisonville
Between the Lines, a book club for children in grades 3-6, will be held January through April on the fourth Monday of the month. This month’s book is “Freaky Fast Frankie Joe” by Lutricia Clifton. Snacks will be served. Call 816-884-3483 or visit casscolibrary.org for more information.
Jan. 23
Bread in a Bag
6 p.m. — Harrisonville Branch, 400 E. Mechanic St., Harrisonville
Learn to make your own loaf of bread by hand during this class at the library. Participants are asked to bring a bread pan and a dish towel. RSVP by calling the library at 816-884-3483.
Jan. 26
Community Health Screening
9-11:30 a.m. — Pleasant Hill City Hall, 203 Paul St., Pleasant Hill
Receive free blood pressure, blood oxygen and blood sugar screenings, and obtain a free total lipid profile. For most accurate results, screening participants are asked to fast for at least 12 hours prior to the screening and take medications as usual (with water only). No appointments are necessary. To learn more, contact Kacee Baldwin at 816-619-3000 or email kbaldwin@cassregional.org.
Jan. 27
Spirit of 76 Meeting
8 a.m. — CJ’s Steakhouse, 1411 S. Commercial St., Harrisonville
The Spirit of 76 Chapter of the Missouri Society of the Sons of the American Revolution meets on the fourth Saturday of each month. At the Jan. 27 meeting, the group will be installing new officers for the year.
Feb. 1
Harrisonville Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner
5:30-8 p.m. — Beck Event Space, 210 S. Independence St., Harrisonville
Tickets are $25 each. RSVP by Jan. 23 by emailing info@harrisonvillchamber.com or calling 816-380-5271.
Feb. 10
Chili Cook-off Fundraiser
1-3 p.m. — High Blue Wellness Center, 16400 N. Mullen Road, Belton
Come try some of the best chili in Cass County. This cook-off is organized by the Bel-Ray Sunrise Lions Club and Raymore Lions Club. Tickets are $5. All proceeds benefit the Belton Snack Pack Program and the Raymore-Peculiar C.A.N. Program.
The Democrat will accept any submission for appropriate events occurring in Cass County if they are emailed to kschwers@kcstar.com in our event format. Items sent at least two weeks in advance of the event will have a better chance of making the paper.
Comments