Sheriff’s crime report: Man faces charges after pursuit, crash in Archie

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office crime report reveals incidents occurring from Jan. 1-7 in Cass County.
Archie
01/01/18 20:41 OUTER RD, ARCHIE
On Jan. 1 at 2213 hours, Jacob A. Thompson was arrested on three active Cass County warrants and one active Laclede County warrant.
01/02/18 06:01 MAPLE, ARCHIE
On Jan. 2 at 0601 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 600 block of East Maple Street in Archie for a reported stolen vehicle. The deputy made contact with the victim, who said he started his vehicle to warm up and went back into his residence. The victim said he came out of his house approximately 10 minutes later and his vehicle was gone. No suspect has been identified.
01/02/18 18:27 MAIN ST NORTH OF REDWOOD ST., ARCHIE
On Jan. 2, a deputy assisted the Archie Police Department with a K-9 track for a male who was involved in a vehicle pursuit and leaving the scene of an accident in the area of Main Street, north of Redwood Street. The subject was located during the track and apprehended by the K-9 and deputies. Archie police identified the subject as Christopher M. Gaucin, of Raymore. Gaucin was charged with tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, driving while revoked/suspended, property damage, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Belton
01/02/18 14:12 HAMILTON, BELTON
On Jan. 2 at 1412 hours, a deputy discovered a vehicle to be parked behind the residence of 406 Hamilton Lane in Belton while assisting on an eviction that was being served at a neighboring residence. The property owner was contacted and consent was given to recover the vehicle from the property for the Belton Police Department.
01/02/18 22:51 187TH ST, BELTON
On Jan. 2 at 2306 hours, deputies were dispatched to the 5800 block of East 187th Street in lot No. 79 in reference to an intoxicated disorderly female at the residence. A suspect was taken into custody as a result of the call.
01/04/18 20:49 STATE ROUTE Y, BELTON
On Jan. 4 at 2052 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 18400 block of Missouri Y in Belton in reference to a disturbance in progress. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with a couple, who said their son had become upset over money they would not give him and began making threats to them. The son was taken into custody and later released to a hospital for treatment.
01/07/18 11:54 CROWN PARK, BELTON
On Jan. 7 at 1213 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 7200 block of Crown Park in Belton for a burglary. The reporting party said that the trailer residence had been forced open and that an unknown amount of items had been taken.
01/07/18 16:41 MULLEN AVE, BELTON
On Jan. 7, a deputy responded to the 18700 block of South Mullen Road in Belton to assist the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on locating a subject involved in an assault that had occurred in their jurisdiction. The subject was contacted and transported to a Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy as requested.
Freeman
01/01/18 10:09 JACKSON ST, FREEMAN
On Jan. 1 at 1253 hours, a deputy conducted an investigation at a residence in the 200 block of North Jackson Street in Freeman in regard to a report of property damage. The deputy contacted the reporting party and victim, a male who stated that the driver’s side window on his vehicle had been broken. No suspect information is available at this time.
01/03/18 07:05 LAKE ANNETTE RD, FREEMAN
On Jan. 3, a deputy was dispatched to the 26300 block of South Lake Annette Road in Freeman for a report of a burglary. A possible suspect has been identified.
01/03/18 13:51 267TH ST, FREEMAN
On Jan. 3 at 1353 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 1100 block of East 267th Street in reference to a trespass in progress. The male suspect was arrested for warrants out of Belton, Raymore, and Grandview.
01/05/18 20:01 2/N OF 2 WEST, FREEMAN
On Jan. 5, a deputy conducted a vehicle stop on Missouri D, north of Missouri 2 West. The driver was identified and was issued a summons for driving while suspended.
Grandview
01/01/18 22:27 FRONTAGE RD, GRANDVIEW
On Jan. 1, a deputy assisted the Grandview Police Department with a K-9 track in the area of 12908 E. Frontage Road for a suspect who fled from a stolen vehicle. The track was met with negative results.
01/03/18 01:50 12TH/DUCK RD, GRANDVIEW
On Jan. 3, a deputy responded to the area of 12th Street, south of Duck Street, in Grandview to assist with a K-9 sniff of a vehicle. The K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotic odor in the vehicle.
Harrisonville
01/01/18 07:43 STATE ROUTE 7, HARRISONVILLE
On Jan. 1 at 0744 hours, a deputy was dispatched to contact a victim by phone in reference to a report of harassment. Arrangements were made and the victim met the deputy at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office to provide video evidence and confirmation of an order of protection, which was issued on Dec. 11, 2017. A suspect has been identified.
01/02/18 10:44 SB 49/MM 159.2, HARRISONVILLE
On Jan. 2 at 1044 hours, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 49 at the 159.2 mile marker on a white Dodge Grand Caravan with no license information visible. The driver, Sydney Lesch, had two traffic warrants from the Belton Police Department. Lesch was taken into custody and transported to the Belton Police Department for further processing.
01/02/18 23:54 235TH/CAMPBRANCH, HARRISONVILLE
On Jan. 3, a deputy conducted a traffic stop at East 235th Street and South Camp Branch Road, located in rural Harrisonville. During the stop, a records check was conducted on two females. They were then arrested on active warrants.
01/04/18 07:55 WEST OUTER RD, HARRISONVILLE
On Jan. 4 at 0758 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the area of Missouri 7 and 275th Street in Harrisonville in reference to a suspicious vehicle traveling south on Missouri 7 near Sapp brothers. The deputy located the vehicle and conducted a vehicle stop. The passenger, Ashley Osborn, was taken into custody on an active Henry County warrant, and the driver was released with a summons for speed.
01/04/18 14:04 MECHANIC ST, HARRISONVILLE
On Jan. 4 at 1405 hours, a deputy made contact with Travis W. Tosh at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office for a sex offender registry. During the process, Tosh was arrested on an active warrant.
01/04/18 14:34 291/ROYAL, HARRISONVILLE
On Jan. 4 at 1434 hours, a deputy conducted a vehicle stop on a black Chevrolet two-door sedan. The driver, Katie Hudlemeyer, was taken into custody for an active St. Clair County, Mo. warrant for non-support of a child.
01/04/18 20:09 NB 49/SCALES , HARRISONVILLE
On Jan. 4 at 2011 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the area of northbound Interstate 49 approaching Missouri 2. The deputy responded to the area and assisted Missouri State Highway Patrol with a vehicle failing to yield. After being spiked by the Peculiar Police Department, the vehicle came to a stop north of Peculiar on Interstate 49 and two subjects were taken into custody.
01/05/18 16:57 NB 49/NORTH OF CRMC, HARRISONVILLE
On Jan. 5 at 1657 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the area of Interstate 49 for a reported recovered stolen trailer. The trailer was confirmed stolen and released to the owner. No suspect has been identified.
01/06/18 10:04 OAKWOOD ST, HARRISONVILLE
On Jan. 6 at 1013 hours, a deputy was contacted via phone by a female victim in regard to a report of harassment. A suspect has been identified in this case.
01/06/18 16:20 MECHANIC ST, HARRISONVILLE
On Jan. 6 at 1610 hours, deputies responded to E-block of the Cass County Jail for a fight in progress. Deputies separated the involved inmates. Suspects have been identified.
01/06/18 19:48 MECHANIC ST, HARRISONVILLE
On Jan. 6 at 1948 hours, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a call from a subject stating that if he had any further contact with law enforcement, he would respond heavily armed and badly humiliate law enforcement. A suspect has been taken into custody in this incident.
01/07/18 13:42 WEST OUTER RD, HARRISONVILLE
On Jan. 7 at 1454 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 27600 block of S.W. Outer Road in Harrisonville in reference to stealing.
01/07/18 17:45 MECHANIC ST, HARRISONVILLE
On Jan. 7 at 1740 hours, a deputy called out via the radio that an inmate was having a medical issue in their cell. Deputies responded to the cell and assessed the issue, after which the inmate was transported to the hospital for further care.
Lee’s Summit
01/05/18 09:07 291 HWY, LEE’S SUMMIT
On Jan. 5 at 0912 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 16000 block of South Kidwell Road in Lake Winnebago in reference to a report of forgery. The victim stated a subject made unauthorized purchases on the company account. A suspect has been identified. It was determined the criminal action took place outside Cass County. This report was referred to the respective agency.
Peculiar
01/01/18 13:44 BRIAR RD, PECULIAR
On Jan. 1 at 1355 hours, a deputy was dispatched to a residence in the 21500 block of South Briar Road in rural Peculiar in regard to a reported disturbance. An investigation revealed that the incident was domestic in nature. A suspect was located and identified, and has been taken into custody pending the issuance of a warrant for third-degree domestic assault.
01/03/18 04:02 223RD ST, PECULIAR
On Jan. 3 at 0407 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 13300 block of East 223rd Street in reference to a stolen vehicle. A suspect was identified.
Pleasant Hill
01/02/18 18:18 JOHNSON RD, PLEASANT HILL
On Jan. 2 at 1818 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 20100 block of South Johnson Road in Pleasant Hill in reference to a report of suspicious activity. The deputy located a dark-colored Dodge Caravan and contacted Brian J. Rinker. A computer check revealed Rinker had an active Pleasant Hill police warrant. Rinker was taken into custody and transported to the Pleasant Hill Police Department for processing.
Raymore
01/05/18 23:57 291/HUBACH HILL, RAYMORE
On Jan. 5 at 2352 hours, a deputy was eastbound on Missouri 58 toward Pleasant Hill and observed a dark-colored four-door car doing 88 mph in a 55 mph zone. The deputy turned around to attempt to make a vehicle stop. The vehicle fled from the deputy and was eventually stopped after a pursuit. One suspect was arrested, and charges are pending.
Strasburg
01/06/18 13:42 OLINGER, STRASBURG
On Jan. 6 at 1344 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 100 block of West Olinger Street in Strasburg in reference to a report of a disturbance. The reporting party stated she was assaulted by a person known to her. Suspects have been identified.
