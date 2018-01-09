Hands-on learning, fun find their way to Harrisonville Early Childhood Center

The children at the Harrisonville Early Childhood Center had opportunities for hands-on learning — and some mighty cute pictures — as the first semester came to an end.
Among other things, students made cookies and Rice Krispies treats during the school’s “Old Fashioned Christmas” event.
Several academic exercises were part of the “If You Take a Mouse to the Movie” family event — including graphing, story retelling, marshmallow and popcorn words.
HMS librarian wins $2,500 grant for makerspace
Tammy Barker, library media specialist at Harrisonville Middle School, is one of 180 teachers nationwide to win a grant through the Farmers Insurance Thank America’s Teachers program.
She plans to use her $2,500 for supplies and storage for the school’s makerspace in the library, where students can create things using technology and crafts.
Ray-Pec band to play for father-daughter dance
The Raymore-Peculiar High School band will present the 15th annual father-daughter dance from 6 to 9 p.m. on Feb. 3 in the main gym at Ray-Pec South Middle School.
All girls in kindergarten through sixth grade are invited to attend with their father or special companion, like grandfather or family friend.
For advance reservations, the price is $25 for one girl and companion. Additional girls will be $15 each.
At the door, the price is $30 for one girl and companion, and $20 for each additional girl.
A registration form is available at www.raypec.k12.mo.us/DocumentCenter/View/14516.
Dance with the Ray-Pec prowlers
Students from across the area are invited to dance with the Ray-Pec Prowlers dance team during a camp Feb. 7 and at a girls’ varsity basketball game the following night.
The Mini Prowler Camp runs from 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 7 at Raymore-Peculiar High School.
The $30 cost includes snacks, a T-shirt and one paid ticket to the basketball game at 7 p.m. on Feb. 8. Additional game tickets can be purchased at the door.
Payment must be received by Jan. 31 and the enrollment form can be found at www.raypec.k12.mo.us/DocumentCenter/View/14524.
Email cheryl.gray@raypec.org with questions or for more information.
Participants need not be students in the Ray-Pec district.
Middle school students get Career Center peek
Harrisonville Middle School eighth-grade students spent a half-day at the Cass Career Center to check out all the career programs that will be available in high school.
Among the demonstrations, fire science student Cody Reece showed the middle-schoolers how to carry a victim during a presentation for the younger students last month.
The Career Center also offers programs in agriculture, automotive, construction, criminal justice, health science, EMT training, marketing, welding and more.
Simulated economy teaches rules of marketplace
Fifth-graders from McEowen Elementary School las month visited the School of Economics in Blue Springs, where each student — after arriving as an immigrant on Ellis Island — had a role in running an international bazaar.
During the simulation, the Harrisonville students acted as store owners, store employees, bankers and government officials.
The young entrepreneurs took out loans for their businesses and tried to make a profit after paying salaries, rent, taxes and fees, as well as principal and interest on the loans. Financial success depended on understanding budgets, supply and demand, pricing and opportunity cost.
After earning their paychecks, students patronized the various businesses in the marketplace, which helped keep the economy humming.
