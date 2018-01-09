Sonya McLelland (left), administrative director of marketing and public relations for the Cass County Regional Medical Foundation, presented the Geraldine Kidd Scholarship to Brianna Greene in December 2017.
Sonya McLelland (left), administrative director of marketing and public relations for the Cass County Regional Medical Foundation, presented the Geraldine Kidd Scholarship to Brianna Greene in December 2017. Provided photo
Sonya McLelland (left), administrative director of marketing and public relations for the Cass County Regional Medical Foundation, presented the Geraldine Kidd Scholarship to Brianna Greene in December 2017. Provided photo

Cass County Democrat Missourian

Cass Regional Medical Center Foundation announces scholarship winners

By Kaitlyn Schwers

kschwers@kcstar.com

January 09, 2018 05:40 PM

Cass Regional Foundation announces scholarship winners

The Cass Regional Medical Center Foundation awarded scholarships recently to two local women.

Susan Miller, of Harrisonville, was selected to receive the annual Dr. Harold E. Kirsch Memorial Scholarship, which is worth $2,000.

The scholarship will be paid to Metropolitan Community College on Miller’s behalf. Miller works as a licensed practical nurse on the hospital’s medical/surgical unit. She became a licensed practical nurse in 2011 after completing the program through Nevada Regional Technical Center. Miller is currently pursuing an associate’s degree in nursing through Metropolitan Community College.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Brianna Greene, a high school senior from Drexel, received the Geraldine Kidd Scholarship from the hospital foundation.

Greene, a senior at Drexel High School, has been accepted to Missouri State University and will start college in the fall. The Kidd Scholarship, worth $750, will be paid to Missouri State on Greene’s behalf.

Harrisonville Rotary Club presents check to Council on Aging

Harrisonville Rotary Club members together gave more than $500 to the Cass County Council on Aging.

Harrisonville Rotary Club President Bing Schimmelpfenning presented a $553 check to Regina Saling of the Cass County Council on Aging at the club’s Dec. 20 meeting.

The Harrisonville Rotary Club also supports the Council on Aging by providing lunch at their weekly meetings, which are held at noon on Wednesdays at the Harrisonville Community Center.

CPA opening office in Raymore

A certified public accountant from Lee’s Summit is opening an office in Raymore, according to a news release.

Julia Hampton is opening the new office inside Community Bank of Raymore, 801 W. Foxwood Drive. The new location comes after Hampton purchased a portion of firm formerly owned by Alan R. Jones, CPA.

Hampton has hired Eric Allee, a veteran accountant, to the new Raymore office to help handle individual tax preparation, business bookkeeping, taxes and payroll, tax consulting, and IRS issues.

The Raymore expansion is expected to offer the same, full-service accounting options as Hampton’s original location in downtown Lee’s Summit.

For more information, contact Julia Hampton at 816-554-0394 or email julia@hamptoncpa.net.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police investigate death of woman in Overland Park; husband jailed

    Overland Park Police are investigating a homicide in the 8000 block of Perry Street of a woman who’s body was found in Raymore, Mo. Video by John Sleezer/The Kansas City Star

Police investigate death of woman in Overland Park; husband jailed

Police investigate death of woman in Overland Park; husband jailed 0:26

Police investigate death of woman in Overland Park; husband jailed
Church family grieves death of associate minister Tanisha Harris; husband arrested 1:45

Church family grieves death of associate minister Tanisha Harris; husband arrested
Woman says she witnessed police shooting 2:25

Woman says she witnessed police shooting

View More Video