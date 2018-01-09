Cass Regional Medical Center Foundation announces scholarship winners

Cass Regional Foundation announces scholarship winners
The Cass Regional Medical Center Foundation awarded scholarships recently to two local women.
Susan Miller, of Harrisonville, was selected to receive the annual Dr. Harold E. Kirsch Memorial Scholarship, which is worth $2,000.
The scholarship will be paid to Metropolitan Community College on Miller’s behalf. Miller works as a licensed practical nurse on the hospital’s medical/surgical unit. She became a licensed practical nurse in 2011 after completing the program through Nevada Regional Technical Center. Miller is currently pursuing an associate’s degree in nursing through Metropolitan Community College.
Never miss a local story.
Brianna Greene, a high school senior from Drexel, received the Geraldine Kidd Scholarship from the hospital foundation.
Greene, a senior at Drexel High School, has been accepted to Missouri State University and will start college in the fall. The Kidd Scholarship, worth $750, will be paid to Missouri State on Greene’s behalf.
Harrisonville Rotary Club presents check to Council on Aging
Harrisonville Rotary Club members together gave more than $500 to the Cass County Council on Aging.
Harrisonville Rotary Club President Bing Schimmelpfenning presented a $553 check to Regina Saling of the Cass County Council on Aging at the club’s Dec. 20 meeting.
The Harrisonville Rotary Club also supports the Council on Aging by providing lunch at their weekly meetings, which are held at noon on Wednesdays at the Harrisonville Community Center.
CPA opening office in Raymore
A certified public accountant from Lee’s Summit is opening an office in Raymore, according to a news release.
Julia Hampton is opening the new office inside Community Bank of Raymore, 801 W. Foxwood Drive. The new location comes after Hampton purchased a portion of firm formerly owned by Alan R. Jones, CPA.
Hampton has hired Eric Allee, a veteran accountant, to the new Raymore office to help handle individual tax preparation, business bookkeeping, taxes and payroll, tax consulting, and IRS issues.
The Raymore expansion is expected to offer the same, full-service accounting options as Hampton’s original location in downtown Lee’s Summit.
For more information, contact Julia Hampton at 816-554-0394 or email julia@hamptoncpa.net.
Comments