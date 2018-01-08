Stabbing reported at Harrisonville auto parts store; police looking for suspect

Harrisonville police are looking for a male suspect after a stabbing was reported at a Harrisonville auto parts store Monday morning.
Harrisonville police in a news release said they went to Advance Auto Parts, 610 S. Commercial St., at 10:09 a.m. Monday after receiving a report of a stabbing that occurred there.
The suspect fled on foot before the officers arrived, police said. The suspect allegedly left with an undetermined amount of cash.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries considered not life threatening.
Police, as of Monday afternoon, were still searching for a suspect.
The suspect was described as a white male, possibly in his 30s, 5-foot-8 with a slim to average build, police said. The suspect was also described as having a “scruffy” beard with some gray, wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, saggy faded blue jeans, a dark-colored stocking cap with a label, and red shoes. Police said the suspect also had a tattoo under his right eye and a deep raspy voice. He may be wearing a fingerless black glove on his left hand.
The incident Monday caused all schools in the Harrisonville School District to go into lockdown mode for less than an hour. The school district announced the lockdown on its Facebook page Monday morning and said no immediate safety issue was reported within the schools.
“All Harrisonville Schools are in soft lockdown due to a safety issue within the community. A soft lockdown means that no one can come in or leave the school. School is being conducted as normal within the buildings. There is no immediate safety issue within the schools,” the post said.
