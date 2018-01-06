Eric D. Strother
Kansas City man jailed months after double shooting at Belton apartment

By Kaitlyn Schwers

kschwers@kcstar.com

January 06, 2018 11:00 AM

A 44-year-old man recently was arrested months after authorities investigated a shooting that injured a mother and her son at a Belton apartment.

Eric D. Strother, of Kansas City, is in the Cass County jail with a cash-only bail set at $500,000. The Cass County prosecuting attorney’s office charged him with two counts of first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm in connection to a shootings Sept. 18, 2017, in the 200 block of Lakewood Terrace in Belton.

Strother also faces a first-degree domestic assault charge in a separate incident June 28, 2017, at the same address.

A Cass County Circuit Court judge entered a plea of not guilty in both cases.

According to a probable cause statement filed in September, Belton police officers were dispatched to the Belton Regional Medical Center emergency room after two people came in with gunshot wounds.

Court records said a 45-year-old woman and her 17-year-old son were shot during a domestic dispute. Their injuries were not life threatening.

The woman said the suspect, Strother, was her ex-boyfriend. She drove herself and her son to the hospital.

Strother was not at the apartment when Belton police arrived to investigate the scene.

Court records said police found evidence of a struggle, including blood in the master bedroom and projectile from a silver bullet.

Strother, who has been convicted twice in the past on felony drug charges, was arrested and taken to the Cass County jail in December.

A case review is scheduled 9 a.m. on Feb. 1 in Cass County Circuit Court.

Kaitlyn Schwers: 816-234-7909, @kaitlynschwers

