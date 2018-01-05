Pleasant Hill man jailed after woman dialed relative, put phone under couch during assault

A Pleasant Hill man is in jail after court documents said he assaulted a woman and fired gun shots inside the home.
Jon J. Parris, 36, was charged with first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy, third-degree domestic assault, and unlawful use of a weapon. A judge entered a not guilty plea in the case.
According to a probable cause statement, a deputy arrived at a residence in the 19500 block of South Gray Drive in rural Pleasant Hill after receiving a report of a disturbance. The alleged assault happened late at night on Dec. 12.
The deputy said the woman at the home appeared to be “visibly shaken and frightened.”
The woman told the deputy she had been asleep in bed when Parris came into the bedroom and woke her up.
The man, she said, yelled at her over the location of two dirt bikes belonging to one of her sons. A family member had picked up the dirt bikes earlier.
Parris allegedly pulled her out of the bed by her feet and threatened to kill her and her family. The woman then said the man dragged her into the living room by her hair.
The deputy photographed abrasions and welts on the woman’s left cheek, elbows, and shins.
Court documents said the woman tried to get help by dialing her brother’s phone number on her cell phone and tossing it underneath a nearby couch.
Upon hearing the couple’s argument on the open line, the victim’s brother called the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, which relayed the information to Cass County.
Meanwhile, Parris continued to yell at the woman in the living room and, according to court documents, ripped her sweatpants off of her. The woman said he tried to “shove his fist into her crotch,” causing her to bleed.
The woman told the deputy she was pregnant and afraid that Parris would hurt the baby.
Authorities observed a ripped pair of sweatpants with what appeared to be a small amount of blood on the upper right leg of the pants.
The woman said Parris then went back into the bedroom and she could hear him opening a gun safe and loading bullets. She said she grabbed her phone, went to a back room of the home, hid under a pool table, and dialed 911, which connected to a dispatcher in Pleasant Hill.
Pleasant Hill dispatch said they could hear gunshots in the background of the call, court documents said.
Two young boys were in the house at the time of the incident.
No one was hit by the gunfire.
Court documents said a deputy found one Remington GFL .223 shell casing at the end of the pool table and two more casings on the concrete steps out the home’s back door.
Parris left the home before authorities arrived, but he subsequently was arrested and remains in the Cass County jail with a cash-only $100,000 bail, according to the Cass County jail log.
A case review is scheduled 9 a.m. on Jan. 25 in Cass County Circuit Court.
Kaitlyn Schwers: 816-234-7909, @kaitlynschwers
