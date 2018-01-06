Forrest R. Edgington III
Cass County Democrat Missourian

Belton man faces assault charge in connection with 2016 stabbing

By Kaitlyn Schwers

kschwers@kcstar.com

January 06, 2018 09:00 AM

January 06, 2018 09:00 AM

An arrest has been made more than a year after a man was stabbed inside a Belton home.

Forrest R. Edgington III, 48, of Belton, was booked into the county jail Jan. 2 and charged with first-degree assault. His bail was set at $25,000.

The stabbing happened on Oct. 30, 2016, but court records note that the charge wasn’t filed until April 2017.

According to a probable cause statement, police went to an apartment in the 500 block of Third Street in Belton after receiving a report of a stabbing in the early morning that day 14 months ago.

One man was stabbed on the left side of his lower rib area after he and the defendant, Edgington, got into an altercation about property, court records said.

A female witness told police that the defendant was her boyfriend and the victim was a friend of theirs. The witness said the three had been “drinking vodka for about 24 hours straight and arguing for about as long,” court records said, though in a police interview, the defendant said they were doing methamphetamine.

The witness said Edgington splashed mouthwash in her eyes and, when the victim went to confront him, Edgington allegedly stabbed him. Court records said the victim then held the defendant down in the bathroom and eventually let him go.

Edgington fled the scene after an altercation between the two men, the witness said.

During an interview with police, Edgington said he stabbed the victim with a knife “because he was in fear for his life” during the altercation with the victim, court records said. He later told police that the stabbing was “mostly an accident.”

An arraignment in the case is scheduled 9 a.m. on Feb. 8 in Cass Count Circuit Court.

Kaitlyn Schwers: 816-234-7909, @kaitlynschwers

