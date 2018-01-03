Belton wrestles to Hall of Fame dual tournament championship

Brayden Bradley picked up his 100th career victory and led Belton to a perfect day and the team title Dec. 29 during the Hall of Fame dual tournament at Belton.
Bradley, a junior, won four of his five matches in the 113-pound weight class as the Pirates went 5-0 as a team to win the eight-team event.
Bradley, the Class 3 106-pound champion last season, pinned his first four opponents before losing a 4-3 decision against Ladamien Sturdivant of Bryan High School in Omaha (Neb.) during the championship dual.
Despite Bradley’s loss, Belton beat Bryan High 57-21 in the final on the strength of pins from Andrew Gamble (160), Robert Weber (170), Jack Goin (182), Robert Woltkamp (195), Keegan Bradley (220), Chance Simpson (285) and Antonio Rizzi (106).
The Pirates beat William Chrisman 60-21 in the first round, Raymore-Peculiar 54-23 in the second round, Grandview 54-15 in the third round and advanced to the final with a 60-15 victory against Lee’s Summit in the championship semifinals.
Biondo, Gamble, Weber, Goin, Woltkamp, Bradley all finished undefeated for Belton.
Ray-Pec took third place, with its only loss coming against Belton.
The Panthers downed Lee’s Summit 60-18 in the third-place match after beating Grandview 59-9, William Chrisman 57-24 and Bryan 45-35 during earlier rounds.
Haiden Whitehead (132), Ty Willis (138), Colton McElliott (145), George Christensen (152), Max Kratofil (160), Ethan George (220) and Caden Hennesey (113) all recorded pins against Lee’s Summit.
Lee’s Summit beat Plattsburg 48-30 and Blue Springs South 42-36, but lost to Bryan 49-28 during its first three rounds.
