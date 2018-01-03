Raymore-Peculiar School District adopts five-year plan for enhancing education

After lengthy deliberation involving the community, the Raymore-Peculiar School District has approved a five-year road map for the future.
The strategic plan focuses on three areas — success-ready students, high-quality staff and financial responsibility.
To get there, the document outlines several specific strategies, which include:
▪ ▪ Incorporate more real-world, hands-on learning;
Never miss a local story.
▪ ▪ Expand STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) opportunities for all students;
▪ ▪ Help students develop “soft skills” like communication, collaboration, critical thinking and creativity;
▪ ▪ Expand mental-health supports for students and staff;
▪ ▪ Establish a competitive compensation plan;
▪ ▪ Ensure appropriate class sizes and caseloads;
▪ ▪ Support advanced education for staff members and do more to help them feel valued;
▪ ▪ Invest more in maintenance and upkeep while keeping healthy fund balances.
The plan did not address buildings and new schools. An earlier planning initiative resulted in extensive construction and renovation, along with a reshaping of grade levels that took effect in the fall.
Belton students connect with Nicaragua
Fourth-grade teachers at Kentucky Trail Elementary School in the Belton School District are part of a TEAM Science grant from Rockhurst University.
One aspect of the initiative involves a partnership with a school in Nicaragua.
Students from both schools will become pen pals and learn about each others’ cultural similarities and differences, with an emphasis on science.
Healthy communities will be focus of Feb. 10 event at Ray-Pec
People from throughout Cass County are invited to a day-long conference at Raymore-Peculiar High School that focuses on building a healthier community.
The Good Neighbors, Strong Community event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 10, with topics to include family support, mental health, safety, healthy relationships, and prevention of bullying and suicide.
Scheduled speakers include Dayton Moore, general manager of the Kansas City Royals; Chris Habben, president of the American Association of Marriage and Family Therapists; and Carey Casey from the National Center for Fathering.
Childcare will be provided for those who register in advance. A free barbecue lunch will be provided for the first 300 people who sign up. Participants can come and go that day as their schedule allows.
Register at tinyurl.com/Goodneighbors2018
Harrisonville announces cast for upcoming play
The Harrisonville High School drama department recently announced the cast for next month’s production of “The Curious Savage.”
Cast members include Camille Ginnings as Mrs. Savage, Garrett Siegenthaler as Titus Savage, Alyssa Wilson as Lily Belle Savage, Jacob Allen as Samuel Savage, Gabrielle Streeter as Florence, Noah Collins as Hannibal, Kimberly Balducci as Fairy, Max Allen as Jeffrey, Elizabeth Bradley as Mrs. Paddy, Breezy Semler as Nurse Wilhemina and Matthew Hasenyager as Dr. Emmett.
Adalian Howser and Kayla Maguffee are female understudies, and Raven Bertrand is the male understudy.
“The Curious Savage” will be presented at 7 p.m. Feb. 1-3.
At Harrisonville Middle, there’s probably an app for that
Harrisonville Middle School students have been developing original apps in a new class offered as part of Project Lead the Way, which focuses on science and technology.
Recent projects in the App Creator class included apps that provide foreign car information, volleyball basics, a soccer kick explanation, a softball bunt and steal tutorial, games for color recognition and memory for children, and a dessert recipe finder.
Compiled by Elaine Adams, Special to The Democrat
Comments