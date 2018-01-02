City of Peculiar, Bartlett & West to assess water drainage systems

City of Peculiar, Bartlett & West to assess drainage systems
The city of Peculiar announced recently that its public works department along with engineering consultants, Bartlett & West, will start investigating areas of concern related to storm-water drainage issues in the city next week.
Beginning Jan. 10, property owners may see city staff and employees of Bartlett & West walking through neighborhoods assessing the condition of the existing drainage systems.
Citizens are encouraged to discuss previous flooding problems with city staff and Bartlett & West.
The city said the purpose of this initial investigation is to allow Bartlett & West to start preparing the Storm Water Master Plan in collaboration with the city’s public works department.
For more information, visit the city’s website.
Safe Sitter course scheduled Jan. 20
The Cass County Health Department will offer a Safe Sitter course for teens in sixth through eighth grades Jan. 20 at 300 S. Main St. in Harrisonville.
The registration deadline is Jan. 12.
The Safe Sitter program teaches teens how, why, and where injuries happen to young children and provides hands-on practice in lifesaving techniques so injuries can be prevented. Teens will learn basic first aid for infants and children as well as CPR.
Teens who graduate from the Safe Sitter course will receive a completion card acknowledging their safety and first-aid competency.
The cost to attend the course is $35.
Call 816-380-8429 to reserve a spot for your son or daughter or your child’s babysitter.
For more information about the Safe Sitter organization, contact national headquarters at 317-596-5001 or visit safesitter.org.
Cass County Sheriff’s Office announces Spring Citizens Academy
The Cass County Sheriff’s Spring Citizens Academy will begin on Feb. 21, the sheriff’s office announced recently.
The free eight-week course is held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. A new topic is discussed each week.
The purpose of the program is to give citizens an in-depth look and hands-on training into the career of law enforcement at the sheriff’s office.
Citizens will be instructed by deputies on patrol, jail operations, communications, investigations, the court system, and community policing. Citizens also will have the chance to ride along with a patrol deputy, and work with jail deputies and communications officers.
Participants must be 18 or older, have no felony or serious misdemeanor convictions, and must be a resident or business owner in Cass County.
The program is free, but seating is limited.
For more information or to reserve a spot, visit www.cassmosheriff.org or contact Capt. Kevin Tieman at 816-380-8615 or email 641@cassmosheriff.org.
