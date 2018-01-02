Sheriff’s crime report: Deputies investigate report of sodomy in Peculiar

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office crime report reveals incidents occurring from Dec. 25-31 in Cass County.
Archie
12/25/17 20:30 WEST OUTER RD, ARCHIE
On Dec. 25 at 2034 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 200 block of N.E. Outer Road in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with a female, who advised she had been assaulted. A suspect has been identified.
12/31/17 14:50 A/49, ARCHIE
On Dec. 31, a deputy assisted the Archie Police Department with a recovered stolen vehicle at Missouri A and Interstate 49 in Archie.
Belton
12/27/17 13:20 BEL RAY/GREENWALD
On Dec. 27, 2017 at approximately 1320 hours, a deputy conducted a vehicle stop on a green Saturn sedan in the area of Bel-Ray Drive and Greenwald Drive. A subject was placed into custody for an active Lee’s Summit Police Department traffic warrant.
12/27/17 20:25 NB 49/163RD, BELTON
On Dec. 27, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a silver Kia Optima on northbound Interstate 49 near 163rd Street. The driver, Kayvon Shell, was arrested with Grandview warrants for traffic violations.
12/27/17 23:44 58/PROSPECT, BELTON
On Dec. 27, a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Missouri 58 and Prospect Avenue in Belton. The vehicle fled and the driver was arrested a short time later.
12/28/17 12:15 WB 195/STATELINE
On Dec. 28 at approximately 1215 hours, a deputy attempted to stop a red Ford F-250 pickup in the area of 195th Street and Holmes Road. A vehicle pursuit ensued. The suspect vehicle entered Kansas and was last observed in the area of 207th Street and Mission Road.
Cleveland
12/25/17 19:48 STATE ROUTE Y, CLEVELAND
On Dec. 25 at approximately 1948 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 21200 block of Missouri Y to a report of a burglary. The deputy contacted the reporting party, who said he responded to the residence at approximately 1930 hours and discovered items missing out of his workshop behind the residence.
12/30/17 06:25 247TH ST, CLEVELAND
On Dec. 30 at approximately 0628 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the area of 247th Street and Laffoon Road for suspicious activity. Upon arrival, the deputy contacted the reporting party, who observed his neighbor’s gate had been damaged. A suspect has been identified.
12/30/17 12:39 STATE ROUTE D, CLEVELAND
On Dec. 30, a deputy conducted an investigation of a stolen truck that occurred in the 28500 block of South Missouri D in Cleveland. The deputy made contact with a female, who reported her 2004 Ford F-150 stolen. A suspect has been identified in this investigation.
Drexel
12/30/17 15:00 PINE ST, DREXEL
On Dec. 30, a deputy was dispatched to a report of an assault that occurred in the 100 block of West Pine Street in Drexel. A female stated she was assaulted with a bottle of cranberry juice. A suspect has been identified.
East Lynne
12/26/17 01:38 YODER RD, EAST LYNNE
On Dec. 26 at approximately 0145 hours, a deputy responded to the 25800 block of South Yoder Road in East Lynne in regard to a disturbance. A suspect was identified but not located.
Garden City
12/30/17 08:55 OLD 7 HWY, GARDEN CITY
On Dec. 30, a deputy conducted a trespassing investigation in the 29500 block of South Old Highway 7 in Garden City. The deputy made contact with a female, who advised a subject came onto the property who had been told not to be on the property. The suspect has been identified and issued a summons for trespassing.
12/30/17 10:32 THIRD ST, GARDEN CITY
On Dec. 30, a deputy conducted a burglary investigation in the 100 block of West Fourth Street in Garden City. The deputy made contact with a female, who said she was watching over the house while her son was in the hospital. She said she observed forced entry to the garage door and the house had been ransacked. No suspects have been identified in this investigation at this time.
12/30/17 14:39 MAIN ST, GARDEN CITY
On Dec. 30, a reporting told a deputy that someone was fraudulently using the bank account for the business Cylinder Optics located in the 300 block of Main Street in Garden City. No suspect has been identified.
12/31/17 09:43 STATE ROUTE F, GARDEN CITY
On Dec. 31, a deputy conducted a property damage investigation that occurred in the 34500 block of South Missouri F in Garden City. The deputy made contact with a male, who reported a tire had been slashed on two separate vehicles sometime overnight. A possible suspect has been identified but not contacted at this time.
12/31/17 17:04 MAIN ST, GARDEN CITY
On Dec. 31, a deputy conducted an assault investigation in the 200 block of Main Street in Garden City. The deputy made contact with a male, who reported he was assaulted in the alley behind his apartment by a white female. A suspect has been identified in this investigation.
Harrisonville
12/26/17 12:33 MECHANIC ST, HARRISONVILLE
On Dec. 26 at approximately 1220 hours, a deputy responded to the front office of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office after receiving a report that two counterfeit bills were received by the jail. No suspects were identified at this time.
12/26/17 14:29 KIRCHER RD, HARRISONVILLE
On Dec. 26, a deputy conducted an investigation of a stolen ATV in the 24900 block of South Kircher Road in Harrisonville. The deputy made contact with a male, who advised his red 2008 Arctic Cat 400 ATV had been stolen from his barn sometime between the evening of Dec. 24 and Dec. 26. Tracks from the ATV were seen heading north from the barn to East Orient Cemetery Road. No suspects have been identified in this investigation at this time.
12/26/17 14:45 PRETTYMAN RD, HARRISONVILLE
On Dec. 26, a deputy responded to the 23400 block of South Prettyman Road in Harrisonville on a report of a burglary. The deputy made contact with a male, who stated that sometime between Dec. 24 at 1100 hours and Dec. 25 at 1530 hours, two .22 LR rifles had been stolen and one 12 gauge shotgun was missing. Serial numbers are unknown at this time.
12/26/17 18:35 275TH ST, HARRISONVILLE
On Dec. 26 at 1835 hours, a deputy conducted an investigative vehicle stop in the parking lot of Jassi’s Supermart in the 21400 block of East 275th Street on a maroon 2005 Dodge Magnum. The male driver was arrested for an active felony warrant out of Henry County for first-degree assault on law enforcement.
12/26/17 21:56 MECHANIC/BRADLEY, HARRISONVILLE
On Dec. 26 at 2156 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the intersection of Mechanic Street and Bradley Street in reference to providing K-9 assistance to the Harrisonville Police Department, who were on the scene of a traffic stop. K-9 Champ alerted authorities to the presence of the odor of narcotics on a green 2000 Hyundai Elantra. During a probable cause search of the vehicle, methamphetamine paraphernalia was located.
12/27/17 08:43 NB 49/SCALES, HARRISONVILLE
On Dec. 27 at approximately 0843 hours, while conducting patrol of rural Harrisonville, a deputy conducted a vehicle stop on a silver Ford Taurus that was a suspect vehicle for a recent armed robbery. Two suspects were placed into custody.
12/29/17 03:12 BUTLER DR, HARRISONVILLE
On Dec. 29 at 0312 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 400 block of North Butler Street in reference to providing K-9 assistance to the Harrisonville Police Department, who were on the scene of a traffic stop. K-9 Champ alerted authorities to the presence of odor of narcotics in a green 2013 Fiat 500. A probable cause search revealed morphine and drug paraphernalia.
Independence
12/29/17 02:23 SB 291/40 HWY, INDEPENDENCE
On Dec. 29 at 0223 hours, a deputy observed a black 2012 Dodge Charger driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Missouri 291. The male driver conducted a U-turn in the median then got back on Missouri 291 heading southbound. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and requested the Independence Police Department respond to the location. Upon their arrival, they began their investigation into charges of driving while intoxicated.
Peculiar
12/25/17 11:49 STATE ROUTE J, PECULIAR
On Dec. 25 at 1149 hours, a deputy conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of the Flying J Truck Stop on a green 1996 GMC Suburban. The male passenger was arrested for six active warrants out of Independence.
12/31/17 13:53 WHEATFIELD RD, PECULIAR
On Dec. 31 at approximately 1357 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 21600 block of South Wheatfield Road in Peculiar in reference to a report of forced sodomy. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the victim and identified a suspect. An arrest was made.
Pleasant Hill
12/27/17 15:24 LEXINGTON RD, PLEASANT HILL
On Dec. 27, a deputy assisted the Harrisonville Police Department evidence technician with an evidence audit.
12/28/17 17:43 STATE ROUTE 58, PLEASANT HILL
On Dec. 28 at approximately 1810 hours, a deputy conducted an investigation at a residence in the 34100 block of East Missouri 58 in rural Pleasant Hill in regard to a reported burglary. A male stated that his residence was broken into and multiple items were stolen. No suspect information is available at this time.
12/29/17 08:50 179TH ST, PLEASANT HILL
On Dec. 29, a deputy responded to the 29600 block of East 179th Street in Pleasant Hill for the report of an assault. An investigation revealed that two male subjects reported an assault. Suspects were identified.
12/30/17 15:42 RAFFURTY RD, PLEASANT HILL
On Dec. 30, a deputy responded to a call for a report of damage to property in the 20000 block of Raffurty Road in Pleasant Hill. The deputy made contact with a male, who stated that his remote activated gate had been damaged.
12/31/17 01:57 199TH ST, PLEASANT HILL
On Dec. 31 at approximately 0157 hours, a deputy responded to the 25400 block of East 199th Street in Pleasant Hill in regard to a single motor vehicle accident with a residence. Upon arrival, the deputy arrested Michael S. Griffith for DWI and property damage.
Raymore
12/26/17 08:53 JERRY AVE, RAYMORE
On Dec. 26, a deputy responded to the 1000 block of North Jerry Avenue in Raymore for a report of a disorderly subject. Kara Huff was arrested on a Clay County warrant for failure to appear on a traffic violation.
12/28/17 13:10 STATE ROUTE J, RAYMORE
On Dec. 28 at approximately 1452 hours, a deputy responded to the 18700 block of South Missouri J outside of Raymore in reference to a stolen license plate. Upon arrival, the deputy contacted the victim, who stated his license plate had been stolen off of his truck. No suspect has been identified at this time.
