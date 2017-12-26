Sherwood students hear sobering message about cyberbullying

Tina Meier shared the tragic story of her late daughter as she spoke to Sherwood Cass R-8 School District parents and students earlier this month about bullying, bystanding, cyberbullying, and sexting.
Megan Taylor Meier was a Missouri girl who hung herself in 2006, shortly before her 14th birthday, after being bullied online. Her mother, founder of the Megan Meier Foundation, emphasized to students how words can make a lasting impact and how decisions made today can bear much weight on a person’s future.
In four presentations to students, Meier tailored her remarks for each age group. She spoke to parents in the evening.
No cost overruns on Christmas crafts
Know what you can spend on a house. Create a design. Calculate the costs. Redesign to cut costs, if necessary. Start building.
That kind of work sequence is familiar to anyone in the construction industry — and now to fifth-graders who put their budgeting skills to work while creating gingerbread houses at McEowen Elementary School.
The students had $1 to spend on graham crackers, icing, candy, marshmallows, ice cream cones and other materials. On Dec. 15, they gathered in the cafeteria, where teachers and parent volunteers dispersed the supplies based on the students’ lists.
Then, the building began.
Correct sorting unlocks ‘breakout box’
You’ve heard of “breakout rooms,” where people pay good money for the privilege of figuring out how to escape from a confined space.
Applying the same idea, kindergarten students at Harrisonville Early Childhood Center recently worked as teams to solve a problem. After being asked to help a critter named Froggy organize his clothing, the students worked through four activities to figure out the combinations for four locks on a breakout box.
During the first activity, students sorted Froggy’s clothing items according to the body part they covered. The correct answer resulted in the word “sock,” which opened the first lock.
Then, students sorted Froggy’s socks by color, which led to a three-digit number combination opening the second lock.
To reveal the third combination, students had to figure out the pattern to match shirts and pants.
The fourth activity had the students sorting by color to determine the last combination.
Once the box was unlocked, all the children earned a frog pencil topper.
Career center inducts 45 into honor society
The Cass Career Center has inducted 45 students into its chapter of the National Technical Honor Society.
The four criteria for membership are scholarship, character, attendance and leadership. Students must excel in all four areas to qualify
Those inducted on Dec. 12 were:
Austin Anderson, EMT, Belton; Carilyn Bachman, Agriculture, Harrisonville; Charles Baikie, EMT, Belton; Madison Barnes, Marketing, Harrisonville; Hannah Bartlett, Criminal Justice/CSI, Harrisonville; Grant Bennett, EMT, Harrisonville; Mikayla Bond, Criminal Justice/CSI, Archie; Meagan Boze, EMT, Belton; Kalesta Branson, Welding, Cass-idway; Ashlee Burris, Health Science, Adrian; Andrew Conway, EMT, Pleasant Hill; Katelin Cranmer, Health Science, Belton; Zoe Crockett, Criminal Justice/CSI, Pleasant Hill; Olivia Daniel, Health Science, Harrisonville; Samuel East, Agriculture, Harrisonville; Jacob Figley, Automotive Technology, Pleasant Hill; Hunter Giles, Criminal Justice/CSI, Belton; Ashley Hetherington, Agriculture, Harrisonville; Haley Holden, Marketing, Harrisonville; Ashley Honderick, EMT, Harrisonville; Ariel Hosman, Criminal Justice/CSI, Harrisonville; Katelynn Jungling, EMT, Raymore-Peculiar; Jessica Karg, Health Science, Harrisonville; Brittni Kilton, Criminal Justice/CSI, Belton; Savannah Licht, Health Science, Harrisonville; Makenzi Lockhart, Health Science, Harrisonville; Michelle Marrs, Agriculture, Harrisonville; Caleb McCommon, Fire Science, Lee’s Summit West; Grace McLaughlin, Marketing, Harrisonville; Katie Miller, Criminal Justice/CSI, Belton; Noah Mills, Marketing, Harrisonville; Taylor Morton, Health Science, Archie; Mikayla Norman, Health Science, Pleasant Hill; Kaleb Perkins, Fire Science, Raymore-Peculiar; Remington Pittman, Health Science, Adrian; Giovanny Rodriguez, Automotive Technology, Belton; Johana Rosas, Health Science, Pleasant Hill; Abigail Seaholm, Welding, Adrian; Christian Schmidt, Marketing, Harrisonville; Ashlie Songer, EMT, Harrisonville; Cassidy Spencer, Marketing, Harrisonville; Roman Stump, Automotive Technology, Belton; Sophia Tibbetts, Health Science, Raymore-Peculiar; Lacey Williams, Health Science, Harrisonville; and Peyton Zaring, Marketing, Harrisonville.
Four honored at Ray-Pec High
Two local service organizations have chosen Students of the Month for December at Raymore-Peculiar High School.
Doug Adolphson and Morgan Sharp were recognized by the Belton-Raymore Rotary Club, while Logan Daniels and Erin Woolf were recognized by the Bel-Ray Sunrise Optimist Club.
Compiled by Elaine Adams, Special to The Star
