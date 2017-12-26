What’s happening in Cass County?

Jan. 2
Stop the Bleed
5:30-7:30 p.m. — Cass Regional Medical Center, 2800 E. Rock Haven Road, Harrisonville
The hospital will host a free Stop the Bleed educational program in conference room 1, located directly inside the main entrance. This program includes instruction and practice on proper bleeding control techniques to prevent uncontrolled bleeding. The program is free and open to the public. To register, visit signup.com/go/fdcGwka. For more information, contact Paula McBride at 816-380-5888, extension 3841, or email pmcbride@cassregional.org.
Jan. 4
St. Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church Blood Drive
3-7 p.m. — St. Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church, 16808 Holmes Road, Belton
The American Red Cross has organized a blood drive at the church. Walk-ins are welcome, though appointments are encouraged. Visit www.redcrossblood.org, enter zip code 64012, scroll to Jan. 4, click on St. Mary Mag, and pick an appointment time.
Jan. 5
First Friday Coffee in Belton
7:30-9 a.m. — Central Bank of the Midwest, 204 Main St., Belton
This is a monthly networking event organized by the Belton Chamber of Commerce. A raffle drawing will be held for Mavericks tickets.
First Friday Coffee in Harrisonville
7:30-9 a.m. — Harrisonville Area Chamber of Commerce, 106 S. Independence St., Harrisonville
This monthly networking event will be hosted by the Community Bank of Harrisonville.
Community Health Screening
9-11:30 a.m. — Meadowview Estates, 533 Meadow View Circle, Peculiar
Receive free blood pressure, blood oxygen and blood sugar screenings, and obtain a free total lipid profile. For most accurate results, screening participants are asked to fast for at least 12 hours prior to the screening and take medications as usual (with water only). No appointments are necessary. To learn more, contact Kacee Baldwin at 816-619-3000 or email kbaldwin@cassregional.org.
Chiefs Blood Drive
Noon-4 p.m. — Country Club Bank, 1703 N. Missouri 291, Harrisonville
Give blood at the Community Blood Center’s donor bus on Jan. 5. Book an appointment at esavealifenow.org. Each blood donor will receive a limited edition Kansas City Chiefs T-shirt. For more information, contact Dani Carr at 816-318-1764 or dcarr@countryclubbank.com.
Jan. 6
Vaccination, Microchip, and Licensing Clinic
10 a.m.-2 p.m. — North Park Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson Parkway, Harrisonville
Low-cost vaccinations, microchipping, and licensing will be provided by the Harrisonville Animal Shelter during this event Jan. 6. Visit the shelter’s Facebook event page or call the shelter at 816-380-8961 for more information.
Jan. 9
Alzheimer’s Support Group Meeting
6 p.m. — Cass Regional Medical Center, 2800 E. Rock Haven Road, Harrisonville
The meeting will be held in conference room 1, which is located directly inside the main entrance of the hospital. For more information, email Jeanne Reeder at jeanne.reeder@alz.org or call the Alzheimer’s 24-hour information and support line at 800-272-3900.
Raymore Historical Society Meeting
7 p.m. — Cullen Funeral Home, 612 W. Foxwood Drive, Raymore
The Raymore Historical Society meets on the second Tuesday of each month in its museum located in the lower level of the Cullen Funeral Home. The Jan. 9 meeting will be the historical society’s quarterly business meeting. The meeting is open to the public.
Jan. 12
Community Health Screening
9-11:30 a.m. — Citizens Bank, 218 S. Second St., Drexel
Receive free blood pressure, blood oxygen and blood sugar screenings, and obtain a free total lipid profile. For most accurate results, screening participants are asked to fast for at least 12 hours prior to the screening and take medications as usual (with water only). No appointments are necessary. To learn more, contact Kacee Baldwin at 816-619-3000 or email kbaldwin@cassregional.org.
Jan. 13
Harrisonville Town Hall Meeting
9 a.m. — The HUB at Harrisonville United Methodist Church, 2600 E. Mechanic St., Harrisonville
January’s guest speaker will be Maria Bueno, a registered dietitian/nutritionist from Cass Regional Medical Center. Bueno will be joining the group to provide post-holiday nutrition tips and balanced recipes to help you get back on track. The bi-monthly town hall meetings are organized by Harrisonville Aldermen Judith Reece and Judy Bowman. The meetings are open to the public.
Jan. 14
Painting Class at Vintage Elegance
2 p.m. — Vintage Elegance, 1406 S. Commercial St., Harrisonville
A painting class will be led by Desiree Van Niekerk on Jan. 14. The cost to participate is $40, cash only, which includes all supplies and snacks. Call Cathy Smith at 816-509-0309 for more information or reservations.
Jan. 19
Community Health Screening
9-11:30 a.m. — Commerce Bank, 1301 S. Locust St., Harrisonville
Receive free blood pressure, blood oxygen and blood sugar screenings, and obtain a free total lipid profile. For most accurate results, screening participants are asked to fast for at least 12 hours prior to the screening and take medications as usual (with water only). No appointments are necessary. To learn more, contact Kacee Baldwin at 816-619-3000 or email kbaldwin@cassregional.org.
Annual Business & Health Expo
6-8 p.m. — Mill Walk Mall, 2601 Cantrell Road, Harrisonville
Contact the Harrisonville Area Chamber of Commerce for more information about the event or about vendor booth space for rent at 816-380-5271.
