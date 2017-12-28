Here were the top Cass County stories from 2017

Jamie Runions (left) and Rhonda Beckford walk from the Cedar Tree Shopping Center in Belton to mark the 10-year anniversary of the disappearance of Kara Kopetsky. Authorities in May were still waiting for test results on bones found recently that may belong to the missing 17-year-old. Runions daughter, Jessica Runions, remains were found near the site of the bones many believed were Kopetsky. ALLISON LONG along@kcstar.com