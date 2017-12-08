Driver in fatal I-49 crash receives six-year prison sentence

An Adrian man was recently sentenced to six years in prison more than two years after he was involved in a crash on Interstate 49 in Cass County that killed one man and injured two others.
Darren L. Patterson, 45, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, assault, and leaving the scene of an accident in September. He received the six-year sentence Nov. 27 in Cass County Circuit Court from Circuit Judge R. Michael Wagner.
Patterson, who will get credit for time already served, received six years in prison for first-degree involuntary manslaughter as well as for two counts of second-degree assault He received four years for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident. All sentences will run concurrently, online court records said.
The fatal crash happened Aug. 14, 2015, near mile marker 155 on southbound I-49 in Cass County.
A trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a probable cause statement that a black Honda driven by Patterson was seen by a witness leaving the scene of a crash.
At the scene, the trooper saw a silver Ford Focus overturned in the northbound lane. Two of the three occupants had been thrown from the vehicle.
Authorities said Patterson fled the scene and tried to elude a witness who was following him. The witness followed the black Honda until law enforcement made contact with the driver.
The probable cause statement said Patterson had damage to the driver’s side door. Less than 10 minutes after authorities responded to the crash, Patterson was arrested and taken to the county jail.
Based on physical evidence at the scene and statements from witnesses and surviving victims of the crash, the Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper said it appeared Patterson had been driving “in a careless manner,” causing his Honda to hit the Ford Focus, which skidded into the median and overturned.
The Examiner and KMZU reported that one of the occupants of the Ford died from his injuries on Aug. 26, 2015 — 12 days after the crash. He was identified in the reports as Adam S. Waldon, 19, of Buckner.
