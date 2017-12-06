Harrisonville police released a surveillance photo on Dec. 6 of a vehicle allegedly involved in the burglary at Harrisonville Self Storage. Police said they are trying to identify the driver of the truck, which was shown pulling what police believe to be a stolen trailer.
Cass County Democrat Missourian

Twenty storage units, RVs burglarized at Harrisonville business, police say

By Kaitlyn Schwers

December 06, 2017 01:32 PM

Harrisonville police are investigating after several storage units and RVs were broken into at a local business.

According to the Harrisonville police, officers went to Harrisonville Self Storage, 2402 E. Rock Haven Road, on Dec. 5 after receiving a report that a storage unit there had been burglarized.

During the investigation, police found that 20 units had been broken into as well as five recreational vehicles.

Police also believe two trailers might have been stolen and that management at the storage-unit business is cooperating with investigators.

Some renters of the storage units have been notified, but police said others couldn’t be reached.

Police released a surveillance image on Dec. 6 of a vehicle allegedly involved in the burglary.

Authorities are trying to identify the driver of the truck, which was shown pulling what police believe to be a stolen trailer.

Pause
