Twenty storage units, RVs burglarized at Harrisonville business, police say

Harrisonville police are investigating after several storage units and RVs were broken into at a local business.
According to the Harrisonville police, officers went to Harrisonville Self Storage, 2402 E. Rock Haven Road, on Dec. 5 after receiving a report that a storage unit there had been burglarized.
During the investigation, police found that 20 units had been broken into as well as five recreational vehicles.
Police also believe two trailers might have been stolen and that management at the storage-unit business is cooperating with investigators.
Some renters of the storage units have been notified, but police said others couldn’t be reached.
Police released a surveillance image on Dec. 6 of a vehicle allegedly involved in the burglary.
Authorities are trying to identify the driver of the truck, which was shown pulling what police believe to be a stolen trailer.
