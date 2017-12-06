Donald Shull, former Raymore-Peculiar superintendent, dies at 89

William “Donald” Shull, a former superintendent of the Raymore-Peculiar School District, died Dec. 4. He was 89 years old.
Shull served as superintendent for 18 years.
Earlier this year, Shull attended a re-dedication ceremony at a school in the district named after him, the Shull Early Learning Center.
During the ceremony in August, the school district announced that the school for early childhood programs was converted from Shull Elementary to the Shull Early Learning Center. The Ray-Pec district said Shull is the only person to have one of the district’s schools named after him, in a statement posted on Facebook after his death.
The same statement expressed its sympathy to family members and friends of Shull and described him as a “beloved” superintendent who led the district from 1966 to 1984.
The Cass County Democrat Missourian reported in 2014 that the school district more than doubled its enrollment during Shull’s time as superintendent from 1,000 to more than 2,400 students.
“Mr. Shull has been a pillar of the Ray-Pec School District for decades,” Ray-Pec’s current superintendent, Kari Monsees, said in a statement after Shull died. “Through his lengthy time as superintendent, and the many years of volunteer support efforts afterward, he always had a focus on our students. He will be greatly missed.”
During his lifetime, Shull was recognized locally and statewide.
In 2014, the Raymore-Peculiar Public School Foundation honored Shull with the a Partner in Education award.
Previous reports also indicated Shull was chosen as the Outstanding Active Administrator in West Central Missouri in 1981 and was selected in 1982 as the Outstanding Administrator for the State of Missouri by the Missouri Interscholastic Press Association and Missouri Journalism Educational Association.
In 1996, the Missouri Association of School Administrators also honored Shull with the “Outstanding Emeritus Educator Award” for the West Central District. At the annual banquet of the Cooperative Conference for School Administrators in 1999, he was honored as a Pioneer in Education by then-Commissioner of Education Robert Bartman.
Funeral arrangements for Shull are being handled by Cullen Funeral Home of Raymore.
