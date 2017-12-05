Harrisonville mayor appoints new alderman, Jessica Levsen, to fill vacancy

Levsen appointed to Harrisonville board of aldermen
Harrisonville Mayor Brian Hasek appointed a new member to the board of aldermen Dec. 4 during a special session.
Jessica Levsen is filling a vacancy that was left in Ward 4 earlier this year when former alderman Josh Stafford announced his resignation. Ward 4 represents the southeast part of the city.
Levsen submitted an application in October to the city to serve on the board. According to her application, Levsen is a Kansas City area real estate agent for Platinum Realty. She has lived in Harrisonville for 14 years.
“I have been a member of the Harrisonville community for many years,” Levsen wrote on her application. “I desire to make a positive impact, and as an alderman I will be given that opportunity.”
The board of aldermen voted 6-1 to approve the mayor’s appointment. Alderman Judy Bowman voted no.
During a regular meeting following the special session Dec. 4, Levsen was sworn into office.
Raymore police raise more than $2K for No-Shave November
Raymore police officers last month stopped shaving to help raise awareness and money for cancer prevention, treatment, research, and education.
The city said in a release that the police department and its supporters raised $2,515 throughout the month of November, surpassing its $2,500 fundraising goal.
The month-long effort was in support of the No-Shave November nonprofit organization. The nonprofit uses the money to help fund St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Fight Colorectal Cancer, and the Prevent Cancer Foundation.
Eighteen participating officers donated at least $25 themselves and raised extra money through friends and family. Photos of the participating officers were posted throughout the month on the police department’s Facebook and Twitter accounts to encourage donations.
For more information about No-Shave November, visit no-shave.org.
