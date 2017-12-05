Ray-Pec schools earn exceptionally high marks on state report card

For the second straight year, the Raymore-Peculiar School District has scored a 98.9 percent on the state’s report card for education..
The 2017 Annual Performance Report includes student achievement data, graduation and attendance rates, and college and career readiness indicators. The report measures how well the district serves students under specific state guidelines and is used to determine accreditation.
Ray-Pec earned 138.5 out of 140 total points possible, the same as in 2016. Ray-Pec scored 93.2 percent in 2013, followed by 96.1 and 98.6 in 2014 and 2015.
“We are certainly proud of the high achievements of our students and the great work of our staff to support them,” Ray-Pec Superintendent Kari Monsees said in a news release.
Two from Pleasant Hill chosen for All-State Choir
Pleasant Hill High School senior Alex Pierce and junior Grace Riley have been named to the All-State Choir.
Both were chosen by audition.
Harrisonville honor society inducts 35
Harrisonville High School has inducted 35 new members into its National Honor Society.
The 2017 inductees are Tara Barnard, Sarah Burton, Karsen Cesonis, Briseida Chavez, Briana Chiodini, Ashley Costner, Emilee Cox, Kelsie Donovan, Donovan Eberle, Makenna Fisher, Danielle Fox, Hannah Gibbs, Jenna Hart, Haley Holden, Peyton Holden, Caelen Johnson, Mallory Kimbell, Ethan Kohl, Drake Mathews, Lily Maxwell, Cassie McDonald, Noah Mills, Brecken Nickel, Regan Ours, Arjiana Owens-Gonzales, Emma Parker, Trinity Register, Alexis Royal, Jordan Shore, Cassidy Spencer, Chloe Spencer, Kayla Stewart, Connor Truman, Gage Weber and Peyton Zaring.
Holiday shop open Dec. 9 for kids
Bright Futures Harrisonville will offer children the opportunity to buy a Christmas gift for someone Dec. 9 as it sponsors a Holiday Store in conjunction with the Christmas on the Square event.
The store will be open from 2 to 4 p.m. at Harrisonville Middle School. Tickets to shop in the store are 25 cents each.
Bright Futures is in the middle of a campaign to raise $7,500 for its Food 4 Thought Backpack program, which sends food home with children over the weekend.
During the grand reopening of Gaslight Shopping Center, Tim and Karen Soulis, owners of Golden Classics Jewelers, presented Bright Futures a check for $1,500. The donation included contributions from the Cook Family, the Heartland Roadrunners and Willard Yoder.
Belton chefs step outside the classroom
The Belton HyVee grocery store is offering a real-world laboratory for culinary students who need so-called “soft skills” in addition to prowess in the kitchen.
HyVee has invited Belton High School ProStart students to participate in store-wide food marketing and demonstration events at which students can learn about customer service, especially how to have genuine conversations with customers. Students are placed in all departments and participate in food production, product sampling, marketing and more.
“This is something I can’t duplicate authentically in the classroom,” teacher and ProStart sponsor Tracy Pittman said.
Young basketball players fight cancer
The Sherwood Middle School basketball teams raised more than $2,000 at the fourth annual Coaches vs. Cancer White Out during the school’s basketball tournament last month.
The money will go to the American Cancer Society.
Funds were raised through T-shirts sales, sponsorships and the half-time dash, where one representative from each team stood on the court and collected as much change from the audience as possible in one minute. The dashes generated more than $400.
Butler won the boys’ tourney and Odessa won for the girls.
During four years of White Out events, Sherwood has raised more than $10,000 for the American Cancer Society.
Harrisonville musicians earn spots in All-District bands
Seven Harrisonville High School students have been selected to All-District honor bands based on auditions.
Zach Austin earned third chair trombone in the All-District Jazz Band, which will perform Jan. 13 in Sedalia.
Kenna Hawley, tenor saxophone; Austin and Michael Dah, trombone; Trinity Register, tuba; and Selah Norman, flute; were selected for the All-District Honor band, which will perform Jan. 6 at the University of Central Missouri.
Rotarians honor Ray-Pec Students of the Month
The Belton-Raymore Rotary Club honors two Students of the Month from Raymore-Peculiar High School each month during the school year.
Emily Creek and Noah Novak were recognized for October, while Wes McCullough and Amy Cambridge are the November honorees.
By Elaine Adams, Special to The Democrat
