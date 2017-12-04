What’s happening in Cass County?

Dec. 8
Community Health Screening
9-11:30 a.m. — Harrisonville Community Center, 2400 S. Jefferson Parkway, Harrisonville
Receive free blood pressure, blood oxygen and blood sugar screenings, and obtain a free total lipid profile. For most accurate results, screening participants are asked to fast for at least 12 hours prior to the screening and take medications as usual (with water only). No appointments are necessary. To learn more, contact Kacee Baldwin at 816-619-3000 or email kbaldwin@cassregional.org.
Dec. 9
Garden City’s Annual Community Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony
2:30 p.m. — Garden City Community Building, 201 Willow Lane, Garden City
Activities for this event start at 2:30 p.m. The Christmas tree lighting ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, please call Alvin or Connie Poisal at 816-773-6695.
Christmas on the Square
3:30-6:30 p.m. — Harrisonville Square
This annual event features a craft show and tours, the Chamber’s chili dinner and Christmas tree auction, a pageant, horse and wagon rides, train rides, the Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting, and candy canes with Santa Claus. For more information, visit the Facebook page of Love the Harrisonville Square.
Dec. 11
An Evening with Santa and Mrs. Claus
6-7:30 p.m. — Harrisonville Branch, 400 E. Mechanic St., Harrisonville
Call the library at 816-884-3483 or visit casscolibrary.org for more information.
Dec. 12
Alzheimer’s Support Group Meeting
6 p.m. — Cass Regional Medical Center conference room 1, 2800 E. Rock Haven Road, Harrisonville
This meeting is free to attend. For more information, email Jeanne Reeder at jeanne.reeder@alz.org or call the Alzheimer’s 24-hour information and support line at 800-272-3900.
Dec. 15
Community Blood Center’s Blood Drive
8 a.m.-1 p.m. — Cass Regional Medical Center conference rooms 1, 2, and 3, 2800 E. Rock Haven Road, Harrisonville
The hospital will host a blood drive organized by the Community Blood Center. To donate, bring your photo ID, eat well, and drink plenty of fluids prior to your donation. For medical eligibility questions, call 800-245-7035. Appointments are welcome but not necessary. To schedule an appointment, visit www.esavealifenow.org and enter sponsor code “cassmedctr,” or contact Stacy Sample at 816-380-5888, extension 7510 or ssample@cassregional.org.
Community Health Screening
9-11:30 a.m. — Commerce Bank, 1301 S. Locust St., Harrisonville
Receive free blood pressure, blood oxygen and blood sugar screenings, and obtain a free total lipid profile. For most accurate results, screening participants are asked to fast for at least 12 hours prior to the screening and take medications as usual (with water only). No appointments are necessary. To learn more, contact Kacee Baldwin at 816-619-3000 or email kbaldwin@cassregional.org.
Dec. 21
Christmas Movie Marathon
1-5 p.m. — Harrisonville Branch, 400 E. Mechanic St., Harrisonville
The library will be showing “Home Alone” and “Elf.” This event is open to all ages. Call the library at 816-884-3483 or visit casscolibrary.org for more information.
Diabetes Support Group Meeting
6:30 p.m. — Cass Regional Medical Center, 2800 E. Rock Haven Road, Harrisonville
The hospital will host the meeting in conference rooms No. 1, 2, and 3, which are located directly inside the main entrance of Cass Regional. Cass Regional’s Diabetes Education team presents topics on current trends in diabetes treatments, lifestyle modification options, and topics of interest for those who have diabetes or who have loved ones diagnosed with diabetes. The meeting is open to the public. For more information, contact Diabetes Educator Liz Whelan at 816-380-5888, extension 6010, or email lwhelan@cassregional.org.
