Belton man charged after allegedly attacking daughter’s boyfriend with a knife

A man allegedly attacked his daughter’s boyfriend with a knife on the night before Thanksgiving at an East Lynne home, according to court records.
The Cass County prosecutor’s office charged Michael D. Anderson, 54 and of Belton, with first-degree burglary and first-degree assault Nov. 23 as a result of the incident.
According to a probable cause statement, a Cass County sheriff’s deputy was called Nov. 22 to a home in the 200 block of East Colony Avenue in reference to a disturbance. On the way to the East Lynne home, the deputy was told that one of the parties had been stabbed and a suspect fled in a Chevrolet truck.
Authorities said a man at the scene had “several lacerations to his face, shoulder, and arm.” He was taken to Research Medical Center in Kansas City.
Never miss a local story.
A woman living at the house told the deputy that she and her boyfriend were cleaning when the doorbell rang at around 8:30 p.m.
The woman said her father had brought her son home. She told the man she was with to hide in the master bathroom because, court records said, she didn’t want her father to know he was there. The man told the deputy that the defendant had allegedly threatened to kill him in the past.
At the door, the woman told her father the man he was looking for wasn’t there.
Anderson, who was allegedly armed with a knife, went into the home anyway, the woman said.
The man told a deputy that Anderson walked into the master bathroom and swung his arm at him. The victim said he tried to dodge the blows but was stabbed several times in the head and neck.
The woman said she helped stop the alleged attack after jumping on her father’s back. Court records said the woman had a laceration on her right forearm from the incident.
The deputy at the scene found blood on the floor and in the master bathroom as well as the blade of a knife that might have been used in the reported assault.
Anderson declined to provide a statement to authorities.
Deputies searched Anderson’s garage and collected evidence in the 17400 block of Montgall Drive in Belton on Nov. 23.
Inside the garage, court records said deputies found a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado with blood on the driver’s side door and a black zip-up coat on the floor of the garage with what appeared to be blood on it.
Anderson was taken into custody and bail was set at $50,000. He was released from custody after posting bond.
An arraignment in the case is scheduled 9 a.m. on Jan. 25 in Cass County Circuit Court.
Kaitlyn Schwers: 816-234-7909, @kaitlynschwers
Comments